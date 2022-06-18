Children waiting in line at the booth to get their faces painted swayed back and forth in downtown Arlington, pointing out the designs and colors they had their hearts set on.
Face painting was just one station during the Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Festival. The booth was surrounded by several other activities to celebrate Juneteenth.
The city of Arlington celebrated the second annual Juneteenth Jubilee on June 17 to 19. The weekend-long event series consisted of film screenings, an art festival and a day of service in commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr.
Juneteenth originated on June 19, 1865, when enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas learned of their freedom nearly two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was passed. The proclamation declared freedom for those enslaved in the Confederate states.
President Joe Biden signed a bill recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday into law in June 2021, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. This came five years after Fort Worth activist Opal Lee started her annual 2.5-mile march to make it a national holiday.
The national holiday allows people to learn from that experience and understand that communication is the foundation of the United States and Arlington, said Venera Flores-Stafford, assistant director of Parks and Recreation.
The MLK Day of Service Festival hosted dance performances, face painting, art exhibitions and local vendors in downtown Arlington.
Arlington postponed the Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration due to COVID-19 in January, Flores-Stafford said. But the MLK event will return next January.
She said she hopes the events bring people together in order to celebrate, enjoy and learn.
Towering white, red and blue tents provided shade for vendors carefully arranging their products and pamphlets on display for the festival-goers.
Veneshia Garrett, a Black tea vendor from Dallas, said she needs to be a part of everything that Arlington does for the community and hopes the Juneteenth Jubilee brings out different cultures.
“It's not just African American history, it is literally Texas history,” Garrett said.
She’s celebrating her freedom and whoever comes out to this celebration is helping her celebrate, she said.
Arlington resident Michael Cisneros was in the area and wanted to check out the festival. The Juneteenth Jubilee and similar events hosted by Arlington are important to bring the community together, he said.
“[It's] like a cultural mixing, which I think is great especially for the United States, because that's what we're all about,” Cisneros said.
The Juneteenth festivities continue throughout the weekend with a MLK Hubert Moss Ecumenical Service held by the Greater Community Missionary Baptist Church at 6 p.m. Sunday at 126 E. Park Row Drive.
