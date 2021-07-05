Arlington celebrates Fourth of July with annual fireworks show

Cars lined up outside of Globe Life Field in anticipation for the Arlington fireworks show Saturday evening. Children played around the water fountain as young couples snapped selfies at Texas Live.
Spectators from across the Metroplex gathered in the parking lots of AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Field and Esports Stadium Arlington to watch the city of Arlington’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show. This is the second year that the city held it at the Entertainment District for COVID-19 safety protocol purposes.
Susan Schrock, communications coordinator for the city of Arlington, said the city was excited to host the event.
“The reason Entertainment District was selected is because there’s a lot of parking spaces in the Entertainment District to allow people to spread out safely and social distance and enjoy the firework show,” Schrock said.
Sadie Brown was socializing with some friends at Esports Stadium Arlington and Expo Center parking lot before the fireworks show. Brown said this was her first time seeing the city’s firework show.
Three rows of cars down, Chris Russell and his five-year-old son sat in lawn chairs in front of their SUV, waiting for the show to begin.
“It's a pretty spectacular show,” Russell said. “And I like the fact that they have the radio station playing music with the fireworks. It's just kind of neat.”
Cheers roared through the crowd as the first set of fireworks went off around 9:38 p.m. and as the national anthem played through car speakers.
Teenagers striked quirky poses for photos as bursts of red, white, blue and green fireworks lit up the night sky.
The crowd applauded as the fireworks show came to an end around 10 p.m.
The city plans to move the show back to Downtown Arlington next year.
@TaylorAC13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.