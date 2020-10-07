Downtown Arlington is waking up with a new face-lift.
The Abram Street Rebuild project’s completion in July signaled the end of more than two years of construction, which began in 2018 and was completed over seven phases, according to the city’s website. The project included repavement of Abram Street’s roads, new sidewalks and a complete reconstruction of the City Hall South Plaza.
After the project reached its final phase on Jan. 6, the COVID-19 pandemic struck in the spring, and Gov. Greg Abbott took action to mitigate the virus spread in the following months.
“That was a tough shot for everybody,” said Randy Ford, J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill owner.
As the economy inches back to normalcy, he said it’s getting better for downtown businesses.
Abbott announced Sept. 17 that businesses, excluding bars, could expand from 50% to 75% capacity in hospital regions with less than 15% hospitalization rates from COVID-19.
People are more confident in going out than before, Ford said. J. Gilligan’s sees its strongest sales on the weekends, which are further elevated when the Dallas Cowboys are playing at home down the street.
The bar and grill’s Sunday sales doubled from the week before because the Cowboys were in town.
Several national events, including the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the Professional Bull Riders World Finals and the 2020 MLB World Series, are coming to Arlington this fall. The events will bring more visitors to downtown Arlington, which will help the businesses, Ford said.
Through the two years of construction, Ford said the city communicated with local businesses well about road and sidewalk closures. The downtown area looks nicer, he said, with new street lamps and improved sidewalks.
“With the construction over with, it could be more like a downtown,” he said.
As new businesses and apartment complexes open locations in the area, visitors and locals have more options than before.
Laurel Strickland, a manager at Fuzzy’s Taco Shop, said despite the long construction process, the wait was worth it. The project brought focus to Levitt Pavilion and its surroundings as a communal area.
“Without all the construction, it’s a lot prettier,” she said.
Strickland has noticed a lot more people walking downtown from business to business on Thursdays and Fridays.
The money and effort put into downtown Arlington will increase tourism, especially through Texas Rangers or Dallas Cowboys games, she said. Development in the city’s downtown area is important because it’s the heart of the community.
“People want to be downtown,” she said. “People want to take pictures [and] experience the restaurants they’ve been around their whole lives.”
@colby_farr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.