Arlington business owners react to Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement to lift mask mandate, occupancy limits

Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement lifting COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants and businesses Tuesday left the state reeling, and Arlington business owners are scrambling to readjust to a world without occupancy limits or mask mandates.
Starting March 10, businesses can choose their own mask and occupancy guidelines. Some have decided to allow customers to choose to wear a mask, while others will require them. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the steepest and fastest drop in Texas economic activity in modern history.
Randy Ford, J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill owner, said he is excited about this opportunity because it gives business more flexibility. While Ford thinks it’s great news that Texas is 100% open, he believes what dictates the crowd for a lot of restaurants is if people feel comfortable coming in.
“People are going to vote with their feet, if you will,” Ford said. “If they feel like this decision is good, they’ll come in, but there’s still a lot of customers that are very very cautious.”
J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill will require all employees to wear a mask, but customers will only be encouraged to wear one, Ford said. He believes it’s not worth an argument, so signs promoting safe practices will still be up. J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill will still have sanitizing stations, and it probably won’t be opening to 100% capacity.
For Jeremy Washburn, Old School Pizza Tavern CEO, keeping the doors open has been an uphill battle, he said. It will be up to the customer if they wish to wear a mask or not.
“I can’t be for it, I can’t be against it because it’s not a matter of what I like or what I don’t like,” he said. “It’s a matter of what my customers want, what our customers need.”
Old School Pizza Tavern will be opening up to 100% capacity while still continuing safe practices like hand sanitizers on every table and regular cleaning with industrial cleaner.
Other business owners like Cindy Salter, Salter Bros. Coffee Roasters co-owner, were surprised at the announcement, and she thinks it’s a little premature.
“I think it’s great news, if the government feels that there's light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “But then we also have to be practical and look at the numbers and look at what we as individual business owners feel that we're comfortable with.”
Salter is assessing other facilities and customers' comfort levels before next Wednesday to see what’s best for the store. However, in all likeness they will be requiring staff to wear masks and requesting customers to wear a mask while in the store.
“We want to stay in business, and people want to come out and support our business, so if we can balance all those things together, I think we'll be alright,” Salter said.
Michael Jacobson, Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, expects businesses to make decisions about their mask and occupancy policies and that it’s ultimately up to the consumers to decide.
“It's one of the great things about a free market society, you can make decisions based on what someone's doing,” he said. “If you don't want to wear a mask, I'm sure there'll be businesses out there that won't require people to wear masks.”
