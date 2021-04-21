Over a month after Gov. Greg Abbott lifted COVID-19 regulations, some Arlington businesses are standing their ground and continuing mask policies despite the risk of alienating customers.
According to the Dallas Federal Reserve, January 2021 revenues remained below normal for most businesses in North Texas. Abbott lifted the mask mandate and increased business capacity to 100% on March 2.
Cindy Salter, Salter Bros. Coffee Roasters co-owner and managing partner, said she is still asking people to wear masks and social distance. The policy doesn’t seem to be affecting customer enjoyment or the social experience, she said.
Salter thinks getting vaccinated gives people a false sense of security. Only a small percentage of people have been vaccinated, so the business still has to be careful, she said.
As of April 14, 15% of Tarrant County residents are fully vaccinated, and 24% have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Tarrant County website.
“Yes, there’s vaccines, but that’s not an overnight cure for the effect that it’s had on everyone. Yet there’s still that sense of hope,” Salter said.
Mike Becker, Play Ball Sports Cards and Memorabilia owner, hasn’t changed his requirements. Customers and employees must still wear masks and social distance while in the store, he said.
He has some employees with health problems, and he and his wife are also in the high-risk category because of their age. When the mask mandate was lifted, he was concerned about protecting his employees, customers and himself.
“If somebody were to get the virus from the store and then pass it on to somebody that might die from it, I would probably close the business and just walk away from it,” Becker said.
Business owners should have always had the right to decide mask regulations, he said.
Becker wasn’t happy when the government shut down his store because if business owners were provided information about masks and social distancing, then people would’ve been smart enough to follow regulations.
“If I had stayed closed for any longer I would have been bankrupt, and I wouldn’t have a business,” he said. “At least a corporation has the money to be able to support themselves that way. Small businesses don’t.”
Chelsea White, Green’s Produce and Plants human resources and social media director, said the business faced some backlash when COVID-19 mandates were still in effect.
It was difficult because her family relies heavily on the business, and they just wanted to sell their products without getting involved in politics, she said.
“We didn’t want to upset anyone, we were just doing the best that we could,” she said.
After Abbott’s announcement, Green’s Produce and Plants lifted the mandatory mask requirement for customers. White said customers are pleased with the decision.
Amy Kaplan, Free Range Pumpkins owner, said her business doesn’t provide necessities, so she expects customers to stay at home if they are sick. If people feel the need to wear the mask or go without them, then it’s their choice.
“You come here because you want to have some fun,” she said. “You’re not going to come out here to my store and spend time in here if you are unwell.”
