Arlington business owners express concerns as COVID-19 cases rise

The increase of COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County has some recovering Arlington businesses worried about another economic slump.
As of Monday, Tarrant County reported 294,498 total cases since the pandemic started and 689 new cases. The county also reported an adult ICU occupancy rate of 96%.
Catalyst Creative Arts, a studio and event venue, has seen growth in its art class attendance since April 2021, but owner Jaime Marum is worried about COVID-19 causing another decrease in business.
“Being in a public business, you know, a lot of people went under, and we’re all kind of sitting on the ropes waiting to see how things turn out,” Marum said. “So we worry about that every day.”
Even with the increase in attendance, revenue hasn’t reached pre-pandemic lev-els, when about 50% of the studio’s revenue came from children’s parties, he said. Before the pandemic there were two al-most every weekend, now there’s just one every other month. The money from his classes is enough to pay rent, but doesn’t leave much profit.
The Rose Garden Tea Room survived the worst of the pandemic by implementing ideas like family style meals and curbside pickup, owner Mary Benavidez said.
Business has improved since the shutdowns, Benavidez said. She felt blessed to see regular customers return, along with some new faces.
The rising number of COVID-19 cases makes her concerned that business might slow down again, she said.
Zach Warner, Wild West Comics and Games manager, said he isn’t worried about the increasing cases because people need entertainment, and the store’s pickup and delivery options were effective at the beginning of the pandemic.
Marum’s goal for his studio was to be self-sustaining. Prior to the pandemic, the business was making money beyond operating expenses.
During the shutdowns, he had to use his savings and borrow money from family friends to keep the studio open. Now, he works a part-time job at a wood shop to help pay back the borrowed money, Marum said.
“After all this time, we’re stumped with this [pandemic] that’s going on, which is horrible,” he said. “We have no control over it, and it’s changed so many aspects of our society.”
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.