Arlington Black Chamber of Commerce held its fifth annual Juneteenth event at Globe Life Field on Wednesday night.
The event brought together guest speakers and local community leaders such as the new mayor-elect Jim Ross; Rob Matwick, executive vice president of business operations for the Texas Rangers; and UTA interim President Teik Lim. More than 300 guests attended the event.
Montez Jones, an executive board member with the Arlington Black Chamber of Commerce, said they could not hold the event last year because of the pandemic.
This year they held the event at double the size and doubled the number of sponsors, said Charles Jackson, president of Arlington Black Chamber of Commerce.
Theron Bowman, CEO of The Bowman Group, was one of the guest speakers at the event.
“We have not experienced complete emancipation from corporate America and government organizations all over the country,” Bowman said. “There is still a gap between proclaiming freedom and equity and actually realizing and experiencing it. And everybody should take heed of what they can do to close and eliminate that gap.”
Interim President Teik Lim said Juneteenth is about achieving equality, and UTA students can show their support for this day in many ways.
“Be as inclusive as possible, respect each other and support, especially minority businesses in Arlington,” Lim said.
New Arlington mayor-elect Jim Ross also attended the event and was invited to speak.
“This is like my first real gig as mayor-elect,” Ross said addressing the crowd. “I'm pretty stoked about it.”
He said he wants to be as inclusive as he can in the local community to make it better for everybody.
On June 19, 1865, U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3, which informed the more than 250,000 enslaved people of Texas that they were now free, two-and-a-half years after former President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863. It is the combination of June and the 19th. It is the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S., according to The National Archives and Records Administration.
“It's just a day for us to all come together and to celebrate how far we've come as a people as opposed to the fourth of July where we celebrate how far America has come because that wasn’t our freedom,” UTA alumna Khirstin Satcher said. “Juneteenth is our freedom when we were all finally free.”
At the event Wednesday night, before Juneteenth became a national holiday Thursday after President Joe Biden signed it into law, Bowman was happy to hear the news of the Juneteenth bill passing in Congress.
“That's terrific,” Bowman said. “I think awareness is one of the first steps to actually taking action to eliminate the gap.”
While the city of Arlington had its Juneteenth celebration after a year on hiatus, the UTA community held its own Juneteenth celebration at Brazos Park on Thursday after moving online last year.
Pamela Hill, adjunct assistant professor in the School of Social Work, was the featured speaker for the event.
Hill said she doesn't care about the president signing a bill to recognize Juneteenth as a national holiday.
“A lot of Black folks historically have [already] taken off on Juneteenth anyway,” she said. “Either as a sick day or vacation day … Juneteenth has always been celebrated in Black communities.”
She said her mother celebrated Juneteenth as a child with her community without the mainstream media, and this was common in Black communities throughout the South.
Christine Roberts, a clinical instructor for the College of Nursing and Health Innovation, said she came to the event to learn more about Juneteenth.
“America is like a melting pot of people,” Roberts said. “It’s no longer one race [or] five races.”
Roberts said this was her first in-person event since COVID-19 hit, and celebrating Juneteenth without the masks is symbolic in its own way.
Tiara Thomas, student development specialist at the office of community standards, said Juneteenth is important because it represents freedom for all of the enslaved Black people.
“Knowing that my ancestors had endured so much and actually made it to freedom, it gives me hope to keep pushing for higher education,” Thomas said.
Thomas said she attended this event in the past in a smaller classroom setting. But she is glad she got to attend it in person this year at Brazos Park to connect with the community.
“I hope people were able to learn a little bit more about the history of Juneteenth, and the history of [the] African American experience in this country,” Thomas said.
@TaylorAC13
@ritchie3609
