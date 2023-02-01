Arlington begins construction of recreation center for adults 50 and over

The city of Arlington recently broke ground on an Active Adult Center, which will offer adults 50 and over various programs and amenities focused on promoting healthy lifestyles.
Scheduled to open in winter 2024, the 72,361 square-foot facility is one of the largest buildings in the city’s system, said Venera Flores-Stafford, Parks and Recreation assistant director. The $55 million project began construction Jan. 9 and will be located on the southeast corner of Green Oaks Boulevard, according to a city press release.
Adults 65 and over made up about 10.7% of Arlington’s population in 2021, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The senior population pushed to have a facility specifically for them in 2017, Flores-Stafford said.
In 2017, their efforts materialized during a special bond election when voters approved funding for the center, according to a city press release.
Amenities include a full-court gymnasium, an indoor pool, a fitness area, a walking track, multi-purpose rooms for educational programs, special events space, an outdoor patio, outdoor pickleball courts and a community garden, according to a city press release.
Even though the facility is targeted toward a specific age range, some of the outdoor amenities like the bike and hike trail will be available to everyone, Flores-Stafford said. The outdoor pickleball courts are also open to the public, but adults 50 and over will have priority.
Having a designated space for that demographic should help them feel more comfortable exercising, she said. They’ll feel more relaxed and go more often.
“We already have two facilities in our system that cater to senior adults, however, they wanted something a little bit more expansive,” she said.
The indoor pool is one of the largest in the city’s system, Flores-Stafford said. The indoor pool wasn’t intentionally made one of the biggest, but the city had to accommodate all the programs it’s going to be used for, construction manager Alf Bumgardner said.
Bumgardner has managed the construction of numerous city projects, including The Beacon Recreation Center and Fire Station No. 1’s remodel.
His experience with the other facilities helps dictate the products to buy and the ones to avoid. He and his team used the center as an opportunity to put in more energy-efficient lights and air conditioning, he said.
“There’s some lessons learned on any project that you do,” he said.
Overall construction will take between 18 to 20 months, so it should be complete by December 2024 or January 2025, he said. Because of the subcontractors hired for the job, around 100 workers will assist in constructing the building, but that number can also easily be around 200, he said.
Contractors are currently cleaning up the site, marking the area for tree removal and installing silt fences for erosion control.
“It’s gonna be a great venue for people over [50] to go and exercise,” Bumgardner said. “You don’t have kids running around, it’s more focused on the active adult community.”
The construction process for projects like this begins in the city council, Flores-Stafford said. An idea from a council member is given to city staff, then preliminary investigations begin. Once that phase is completed, it’s presented back to the council to explain the project’s purpose and cost.
The Manhattan Construction Group is the project’s construction manager-at-risk, which entered during the design phase to do constructability reviews and help the project stay within budget and time frame, Bumgardner said. When they started the design process, Bumgardner’s team had an initial budget, but the manager helped them realize they needed more money to accomplish everything they wanted.
“We will have a glitch here and there, that’s just construction,” he said. “But having a good team that knows how to address it, that’s what makes it go smooth.”
@jrbalvino
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.