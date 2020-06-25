Arlington 4th of July Association cancels Independence Day Parade over coronavirus concerns

A member of the World Famous Wheelie-ing Elvi performs for the crowd July 4, 2019, during the Arlington Fourth of July Parade. The city announced today that this year's parade has been canceled in the interest of public health.

 The Shorthorn: File photo / Elias Valverde II

The Arlington 4th of July Association canceled the city’s long-running Independence Day Parade to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to a city news release Thursday.

Parade organizers decided to cancel this year’s parade amid rising case numbers and an executive ordinance that Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley passed Thursday that requires face masks to be worn in all county businesses. Arlington’s free fireworks display is still scheduled for July 3, which spectators can view from Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor parking lots.

“We felt like it wouldn’t be prudent to invite tens of thousands of people out to Downtown in light of the pandemic,” said Kevin Donovan, Arlington 4th of July Association Board president. “We didn’t want to contribute to the spike in cases in any way.”

The association worked with local health officials to develop a plan that included social distancing measures, hand sanitizing and face covering recommendations, according to the news release. The Texas Governor’s Office recently reviewed and approved the plan before the cancellation.

Spectators going to the fireworks display are encouraged to stay in their vehicles or near their vehicles and not congregate, Fire Chief Don Crowson said.

Tarrant County reported 517 new coronavirus cases Thursday, raising its total number of positive cases to 10,363, according to the county’s website. More information can be found at www.tarrantcounty.com.

@colby_farr

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments