Architecture design studio aims to start a conversation about the misuse of public parks

Associate architecture professor Joshua Nason and his architecture studio are attempting to raise awareness about the misuse of public parks and monuments, as a result of a mass influx of short-term visitors primarily interested in taking pictures.
Nason assigned his 16 students a project to develop designs for an interpretive center that would use virtual and augmented reality to provide a simulation of the parks spanning entire rooms. The hypothetical center would pivot between showing different national parks and monuments each month; for a few months, it could be Mount Rushmore and the next few, the Grand Canyon, he said.
Although the simulation could be incredibly realistic, Nason said the virtual experience cannot completely replicate the actual parks, nor is that the aim.
“The idea of the interpretive center isn’t to take people out of parks,” he said. “It’s to increase the kind of responsibility that would lessen the impact but then also expand the exposure of the parks and potentially entice people to go visit for real.”
As national parks see an increase in visitation, it creates problems such as infrastructure deterioration, air pollution, litter and increased traffic that can disturb wildlife, said architecture junior Nathan Wade in an email.
The park system is struggling because it is not equipped with the infrastructure, such as parking spaces and trash receptacles, needed to handle the number of visitors it receives, Nason said. Visitors are also often not respectful of the parks.
The simulation would allow people to immerse themselves in the park experience, without negatively affecting the natural park landscapes. It would also make the parks accessible to people unable to visit physically perhaps due to cost.
“Part of the thinking behind the studio is that if we change [our] mindset, we can kind of get our students to understand the deeper, more lasting and positive ways that they can engage the world,” he said.
Wade said the students were required to research the architecture of national parks, specifically looking at what makes it significant, to come up with the designs.
The second step was to visit the Grand Canyon and hidden architecture — lesser-known buildings designed to blend in with the canyon — created by Mary J. Colter in the early 20th century to understand the relationship between natural land and built form, he said. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were forced to cancel the trips.
“Losing that exposure to natural forms has been a great difficulty for us,” Wade said. “This was meant to give us a fresh view of nature so that we can incorporate it into the project. The value of applying personal experience to a design project is irreplaceable; photos and virtual tours can only inspire so much.”
Currently, the students are developing their designs, using the site across Klyde Warren Park in Dallas as their reference.
Wade said the project is important because it sparks a conversation about the possibility of bringing nature into an urban context.
“I hope the work done on this project might open the conversation of really bringing something like this to life,” he said. “So that people who might not have the resources to visit one of our 61 national parks can have that exposure without traveling far.”
He also said working on the designs from home has been a challenge as the class no longer has access to the studio.
“Along with losing that workspace is the sense of spatial separation between school and home which has added a personal challenge to the mix,” he said.
Architecture junior Ashleigh Hood said despite the challenges, the transition to online spaces has been educational.
“It’s giving us the opportunity to advance our skills on digital platforms and it really helps that our professor has been so accommodating with mediums and platforms that we use,” she said.
Although the students are only working on hypothetical designs, Hood said the goal is always to have the designs someday become a reality.
