Students can apply for Student Government positions until July 24 on the organization’s website.
Open positions in the Legislative Branch include senator seats for the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs; the College of Nursing and Health Innovation; the School of Social Work; the College of Business; the College of Education; the Division of Student Success and Honors College.
Student Body President Blaize LaFleur said senator positions involve researching resolutions and working on a team. Senators also write and vote on resolutions throughout their term.
On the Executive Branch, students can apply for three different committees: External Relations, Legislative Relations and the Graduate Student Committee.
The branch focuses on the day-to-day operations of Student Government and sets many of its policies and programmatic goals for each academic year, according to the organization’s website.
On the Judicial Branch, students can apply for a position in two committees: the Election Supervisory Board and the Supreme Court.
The Election Supervisory Board coordinates the campus elections process. The Supreme Court, which is made up of seven justices including the Chief Justice, serves as the hearing panel for the Program Assistance Fund when student organizations request money and oversees disputes in the other two branches, as well as any campus election violations.
There are also eight committee chair positions open between the branches, LaFleur said.
Student Government looks for people who are committed to making a change, she said.
“We have a hand in creating policy on campus,” she said. “So if somebody wants to make a change, like change doesn't happen overnight, but it is a place to incite change.”
Interviews for the positions will be conducted from July 26 to July 31.
