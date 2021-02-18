Apartment residents near campus suffer power, water outages and fire alarms amid winter storm

When accounting junior Camari Dodds left her room at 848 Mitchell apartments to check on her friends living downstairs, she heard running water sounds from her neighbor’s room Tuesday morning.
As her neighbor opened the door at around 9:40 a.m., running water from a burst pipe ran through the ceilings and flooded the entire hallway.
As Texas hits record-low temperatures this week, students who live in off-campus apartments near UTA have faced power outages, water shortages and unstable internet connections.
Dodds said the water reached around an inch and a half high from the ground.
Maintenance workers came upstairs and got rid of the water on the floor. She claimed the management team, who took over a month and a half ago, shut down to avoid complaining calls from students regarding the running water issue.
Dodds said the management team told her and other residents on the fourth floor they could relocate if they didn’t want to stay there. However, the apartment’s representatives she spoke to did not offer any suggestions in finding a new place to relocate.
Information systems senior Pranav Mane, who also lives at 848 Mitchell apartments, said he and his three roommates never experienced such cold weather.
Mane said the power at his apartment was out for about 13 hours from 11 a.m. Monday morning to 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. The electricity and Wi-Fi connection is now restored, he said.
However, the entire apartment complex cut the water supply Wednesday morning. Mane and his roommates are adapting by drinking less water than usual and melting snow for more water. They plan to cook everything that they have in the refrigerator in case of power outages again.
“We would not mind eating cold food,” he said.
Water returned to Mane’s room at 1 a.m. Thursday morning even though the water pressure is low.
“I went down to the office today to talk about it,” he said. “It wasn’t really the pipe freezing, but it was the short water supply.”
At Campus Edge apartments, everything has gone pretty slow and smoothly, community assistant Kathleen Pesl said. There has not been any Wi-Fi or power issues.
Many of the phone calls at the office have been about the water being shut off because of the water boil notice.
Residents may be without water service due to Arlington Water Utilities working on restoring water pressure. Arlington residents have to boil tap water for up to five minutes before consuming it, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Some locations on campus such as the Maverick Café and the Commons have cut off the water supply.
One pipe did bust at Campus Edge but was fixed, Pesl said.
“As far as the water being shut off, nothing can either freeze or burst, so we’re just going to pray that nothing else happens,” she said.
Information systems senior Suhani Bhakta said she could not use water at Liv+ Arlington apartments. She received an email from the office advising residents to not run faucets or flush toilets Wednesday evening.
Liv+ Arlington did not announce to its residents when the water will return in the email, but they were reaching out to the city to see when it will be fixed.
Bhakta and her four roommates did not experience any power outage or water shortage until Wednesday evening. She ran into issues with the Wi-Fi, so she had to use her phone data instead.
She now has access to water and a stable Wi-Fi connection, Bhakta said.
Information systems alumnus Tatenda Ndlovu, who lives at Maverick Place apartments, said he relocated Monday and is staying at a friend’s place in Arlington. Ndlovu has occasionally driven back to his apartment to grab more essential items and hear further information from his friends living at the apartment complex.
Ndlovu said the power went out at around 1:30 p.m. Monday. While the lights in the hallway were on, his apartment did not have power.
The apartment complex addressed the issue Thursday in a complex-wide email to its residents confirming that they have been working with Oncor to restore power. However, by the end of the day, residents received an update confirming the power had shut off again for multiple units.
Ndlovu said the apartment complex has sent frequent email updates on various issues, including the water boil notice.
“They let us know about the boil water notice, but there wasn’t much water to use,” Ndlovu said.
Burst water pipes have also caused multiple problems for students living in apartment complexes.
Public health sophomore Saba Hafeez recalled that around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday, the fire alarm went off at Liv+ Arlington. A second alarm happened at around 8:30 a.m.
When the first fire alarm went off, Hafeez did not understand what was happening as she did not smell any smoke. However, she and other residents left the room and stayed at one of the exits.
Hafeez said when the firefighters approached them, they could not figure out why the alarm went off.
She said the apartment complex told its residents to keep the water running to avoid freezing, but the residents did not follow those guidelines, which she assumes led to multiple pipe bursts.
At 9:22 a.m. Tuesday morning, Liv+ Arlington sent an email to its residents confirming that two pipes burst overnight, causing the alarm to go off.
Hafeez has lived by herself in Liv+ Arlington since August. While the apartment had power, water and Wi-Fi, she and her family decided she should relocate to her family’s house in Plano on Tuesday afternoon.
Mane, who lives on the third floor of 848 Mitchell apartments, said the fire alarm went off twice, both 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, and lasted for an hour. When it went off the first day, he said all residents evacuated to the parking lot for 10 to 15 minutes.
“The first day, we all left our apartment to go outside just to be safe, and when we talked to the firefighters, they told us that it was safe to go back inside,” Mane said.
He said when the fire alarm happened again Tuesday, he and his roommates just stayed inside and were not as worried as they were Monday.
Dodds said that one of the biggest problems they were having was the alarm kept going off, and the firefighters could not turn it off. She and her roommates either chose to stay inside and risk their lives or run out in the cold.
To deal with the water shortage, Dodds and her roommates are using bottled water for their daily activities: going to the restroom, brushing their teeth and cooking. They still need to use that water resource for drinking. Dodds said she has 15 water bottles left until the weekend.
On Thursday, Dodds said the water in her apartment comes out “in spurts.”
Reliable internet connection is another issue students are dealing with. At Maverick Place, Ndlovu said the Wi-Fi is available at units that have power, so while people can connect to Wi-Fi, it is not entirely accessible.
The internet connection was one of the biggest problems Dodds has faced. While the internet connection has improved, it’s still slow, she said.
“I went a whole day with no contact with anybody just cause my service, just like, went away,” she said. “It seems like even if I had data, it didn’t matter.”
