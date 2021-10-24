Annual Parent and Family Weekend returns to UTA after hiatus, more than doubles attendance goal

Student hangouts both on and off campus were busier than normal this weekend as parents and families arrived for the 13th annual Parent and Family Weekend.
The Office of Parent and Family Services hosted the event Friday to Sunday. Kelsey Bratcher, Parent and Family Services assistant director, said the event is a time for families to reunite with their students and have some fun on campus.
Several shops in the Urban Union area downtown offered specials for the weekend, and families were quick to take advantage. Some scattered to throw axes at Lone Star Axe Throwing, while others grabbed dinner at Cartel Taco Bar and Legal Draft Beer Company.
Plano resident Cherie Alvarez visited her daughter, architecture freshman Amber Alvarez, during the weekend.
Cherie Alvarez said her family attended to celebrate Amber Alvarez’s first year in college.
Amber Alvarez said she’s wanted her family to see the campus and city she spends her time in.
“It’s rare to actually be able to sit down and spend time with my family anymore,” she said. “And you want to continue with those connections because they're important.”
Rainbow dodgeballs adorned the Maverick Activities Center as families gathered to play three-on-three games. Families also enjoyed billiards, shuffleboard, foosball and a basketball shootout.
Biomedical engineering freshman Damaris Cardona said the most fun event was playing billiards at the MAC. Cardona said her mother was the most valuable player on her team and scored five balls in a row during a game.
Blue, orange and white balloons lined the tables for the Maverick Family Tailgate and Family Awards at Brazos Park on Saturday afternoon. Attendees enjoyed performances from The Inspiration Band and UTA Spirit Groups. University mascot Blaze drew smiles from the crowd when he danced with the band members, and the Spirit Groups surrounded the families with Maverick-colored pom-poms.
Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, welcomed families at the tailgate event and said he was impressed with the turnout. The weekend is an opportunity for students to show off the campus to their families, Aswath said.
The last successful Parent and Family Weekend took place in 2019, Bratcher said. So it was sad the event couldn’t be hosted last year. Attendance at this year’s family weekend more than doubled the department’s goal, Bratcher said.
Over 500 people — roughly 150 families — came to celebrate their students, she said in an email. For Bratcher, watching the weekend come together was an emotional experience.
“I am energized, I am amazed by the way that people have come out after a year and a half of not being able to do something like this,” she said. “This is what I live for.”
