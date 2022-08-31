Anime Club returns after COVID-19 shutdowns

After a two year hiatus, the Anime Club returns to spread the love of the art form while also creating a safe space for students.
The organization is a social club where you can make friends and talk about anime, manga and conventions, said Anthony Aiyedun, mechanical engineering junior and club president.
“I see anime as the big icebreaker between everyone,” Aiyedun said.
The Anime Club originated in 2015 and ceased activity during the pandemic. Anthony’s brother, Michael Aiyedun, a computer engineering graduate student, joined the club in 2016 and was also a member during the pandemic in 2020.
Before COVID-19 hit, the club would socialize, watch anime together and play mini-games like guessing the theme song to an anime show, Michael Aiyedun said.
But they had a hard time maintaining the club’s social aspect during the pandemic, he said. It was a smaller group, classes went virtual and most officers had already graduated.
Now that the organization has grown in members, Michael Aiyedun is excited that his brother has decided to revive the club. The organization is actively recruiting.
Glass junior Michaela Weick said she remembers Anthony Aiyedun coming into the Japanese Culture Society’s Discord server to ask for the Anime Club’s revival and guidance on running the club.
“I’m just tagging along with him and what he wants to do because I feel like he’s a really good leader for something like this,” Weick said.
Anthony Aiyedun said he wants to expand past general body meetings and plans for the club to watch anime together, host movie nights and have cosplay workshops.
“Whether or not you’ve only watched one anime episode and didn’t finish or you watch it every single day since you were 10, Anime Club is fundamentally at its core a social safe-space club where you can make friends,” he said.
@TaylorAC13
