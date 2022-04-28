Ancient Greece comes to campus in Homerathon

Entertainment looks different today than it did in 700 B.C. Students and faculty recreated ancient times on campus Thursday through the annual reciting of Homer’s The Odyssey.
From 7 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., the overcast day’s warm breeze carried readers’ voices through the University Center mall during the Homerathon, the University Classics Club’s annual tradition.
The event returned to campus after being virtual during the pandemic, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The story follows Odysseus, the poem’s protagonist, as he fights his way home.
Jesse Thompson, Spanish translation and interpreting senior, recited parts of books seven and eight of the epic, which mentioned the story of the Trojan horse and preceded Odysseus’ encounter with Polyphemus, the cyclops.
“I like to think of it as storytime,” he said. “Kind of a way to have fun with words and just to bring the imagination of different authors to people.”
Thompson said he had never read The Odyssey before the Homerathon but signed up to support his classmate in the University Classics Club and test his skills by speaking for an extended time.
Jim Perry, Honors College web administrator II, arrived at 5:30 a.m. to set up for the event. He participated and helped in the Homerathon when it started, later becoming an organizer.
Throughout the day, Perry sported a spectrum of vintage Homerathon shirts from past years.
“Since it’s Dr. Chiasson’s last Homerathon, I brought all of my older shirts,” he said. “I do costume changes throughout the day, and they’ll get older as the day goes on.”
Charles Chiasson, recently retired associate professor and classical studies program director, opened the reading by reciting the opening lines from memory in ancient Greek as he’s typically done since the event started.
UTA alumna Candice San Miguel participated in the event as a student. She returned to this year’s Homerathon for Chiasson’s retirement.
“I have really great memories of everyone just sitting under the tent and being here all day reading The Odyssey,” San Miguel said.
Arthur Fisher, graduate student at Texas Woman's University, said he’s been friends with Chiasson's son since high school, and participated in the event about 25 years ago at age 15.
His favorite part of the event is its length and how people come together to read the poem, Fisher said. The Homerathon’s legacy speaks well of Chiasson’s commitment to the Philosophy and Humanities Department.
“I really hope that this tradition keeps up here at UTA because it's one of my favorite things done here at the university,” he said.
@Shawlings
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.