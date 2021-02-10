An overview of Biden’s key executive orders

President Joe Biden has signed over 40 executive orders in his first few weeks of office, undoing many Trump administration regulations, ramping up the government’s COVID-19 response, reestablishing environmental policies and more.
Here’s a quick look at the measures Biden has established so far.
Family separations
Biden revoked former President Donald Trump’s order justifying separating families at the U.S.- Mexico border and created a task force to reunite families.
The controversial move by the Trump administration separated at least 5,500 children from their parents in an attempt to deter immigration. The American Civil Liberties Union says they believe hundreds of children haven’t been reunited.
Paris Agreement
The U.S. rejoined the international Paris Agreement on climate change.
Trump withdrew from the 195-country global accord focused on reducing harmful emissions in 2017. The former president’s move was condemned by environmentalists.
COVID-19
Biden created the position of COVID-19 Response Coordinator to work with the Department of Health and Human Services.
The response coordinator will help coordinate a governmentwide COVID-19 response by advising the president and overseeing the distribution of vaccines and tests. The U.S. has surpassed 450,000 COVID-19-related deaths.
DACA
Biden reaffirmed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program for undocumented people brought into the country as children.
Trump had long sought to dismantle the Obama-era program, which allowed nearly 800,000 young people to avoid deportation.
Student loans
Extended the pause on student loan payments and interest for federal student loans until Sep. 30.
The moratorium pausing federal student loan payments amid the pandemic was set to expire at the end of January.
Immigration enforcement
Revoked Trump’s expansion of immigration enforcement within the U.S.
The Trump-era policy made cities that do not fully comply with federal immigration enforcement agencies ineligible to receive most federal grants.
Travel ban
Reversed Trump’s entry restrictions for passport holders from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Trump’s controversial executive order barred entry for refugees and residents of 12 countries, seven of them being Muslim-majority countries.
Border Wall
Halted the construction of the southern border wall.
The construction and funding of the wall was a key Trump campaign promise to enact more restrictive immigration policies.
Keystone XL pipeline
Canceled the Keystone XL pipeline. Also restored several national monuments and paused oil and gas leasing in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
The crude oil pipeline system from Canada to the U.S. runs through Indigenous lands and is opposed by environmental groups.
