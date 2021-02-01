American Rodeo coming to Fort Worth, Arlington

The American Rodeo is coming to the Metroplex this month.
The 11-day rodeo competition is set to kick off Feb. 25 in the Fort Worth Stockyards, with the finals taking place March 6 and 7 at AT&T Stadium.
Arlington has recently been a popular destination for a number of major sporting events such as the World Series, the Professional Bull Riders World Finals, National Finals Rodeo and the Rose Bowl.
“We believe that people from all over the country had such a positive experience in Texas for the recent NFR that many will want to return for more of the western experience that only Arlington and Fort Worth can offer at this time,” said Raquel Gottsch, CEO of The Cowboy Channel, in a city of Arlington press release.
With $2.3 million in prize money, the American Rodeo is the world’s richest weekend in western sports, according to the release.
Jerry Jones, owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, said he’s excited for the return of the rodeo to AT&T Stadium.
“I’m a known rodeo fan and really admire the strength and determination of the athletes,” he said in the release.
