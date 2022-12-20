Alumnus Aaron Dean sentenced to over 11 years for fatal shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson

Tarrant County jurors sentenced Aaron Dean, UTA alumnus and former Fort Worth police officer, to 11 years, 10 months and 12 days on Tuesday for the killing of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson after over two days of deliberation.
The verdict came after the jury found Dean guilty of manslaughter on Thursday following a six-day trial. Dean fatally shot Jefferson through a window of her mother’s home while responding to an open structure call Oct. 12, 2019.
Under the state law, Dean is ineligible for probation, as his conviction is longer than 10 years. The Defense had argued for the merits of sentencing him to probation during the sentencing phase.
After the verdict, Jefferson’s family members took the stand to deliver victim impact statements for Dean’s sentencing. Her sister Ashley Carr, who testified Friday, delivered her own statements and her sister’s, Amber Carr, who could not attend due to health complications.
In Amber Carr’s statement, she said that Jefferson was her inspiration and no amount of sentencing would make her feel justice for her sister’s death. “Atatiana should still be here. She has big dreams and goals,” the statement reads.
In her own statement, Ashley Carr said that Jefferson was amazing and her heart breaks knowing that her family and the world had lost a ray of sunshine.
"My sister did not do anything wrong," Ashley Carr said. "She was in her home, which should have been the safest place for her to be and yet turned out to be the most dangerous. She was murdered, and as her big sister, I live every day with the pain that I could not do my job and protect her."
Ashley Carr said that she had not been looking forward to addressing Dean, as her thoughts had been preoccupied by Jefferson and the chaos that happened to her family. When her thoughts went to Dean and his family, she said there was a tinge of jealousy that he could still see them.
“I wanted you to suffer the way we are suffering, the way I suffered. I have loathed the idea of you with your family during the holiday seasons for the last three years,” Ashley Carr said.
After listening to sentencing testimonies Friday, the jury returned Monday to deliberate. During a seven-hour deliberating period, jurors requested the body cam footage recording the incident and the police policies. They were sequestered for the evening after not returning a sentence on Monday.
The jurors already had found Dean guilty of manslaughter after rejecting a murder charge, which could have carried a life sentence. Dean is white, and Jefferson was Black. None of the 12 jurors are Black, although some are people of color. With a manslaughter conviction, Dean faced two to 20 years in prison but could have also been eligible for probation.
On Monday, prosecutors’ closing arguments during the sentencing hearing played off of the emotional torment felt by Jefferson’s family and asked the jury for the maximum sentence of 20 years. Prosecutor Ashlea Deener said that the Carr family received a life sentence when Jefferson was killed and that did not merit probation for Dean.
The defense asked them to disregard feelings of revenge, focus solely on the facts of the case, and asked the jurors to consider a probated sentence. The jury’s manslaughter verdict found that Dean acted recklessly, not intentionally or knowingly which is a much less culpable state of mind, defense attorney Bob Gill said.
On the day of Jefferson’s death, a neighbor called a nonemergency police line because the doors of the home in the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue were open, according to the arrest warrant.
Jefferson was with her 8-year-old nephew, whom she was taking care of while her mother, Yolanda Carr, and her sister, Amber Carr, were hospitalized with health complications. Zion Carr, now 11, testified Dec. 5 that the door was open because the two were airing out smoke after burning hamburgers, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The pair were playing video games when they heard a noise in the backyard.
Throughout the trial, the jury had to weigh whether Dean’s actions legally satisfied “self-defense” and whether Jefferson acted unlawfully when taking measures to protect herself.
The law states that Dean’s actions were only justified if taken under a “reasonable belief” and were “immediately necessary” with reasonable defined as a belief that would be held by an ordinary and prudent person, but the defense argued that Jefferson lost her right to self defense the moment she pointed a firearm at a police officer.
Before Tuesday’s sentencing verdict, jurors heard victim impact testimonies from both sides Friday.
Psychologist deems Dean unfit for police work
The prosecution’s witness Kyle Clayton, a clinical and forensic psychologist at Price Proctor in Dallas, conducted a pre-employment evaluation of Dean in March 2017 for the Fort Worth Police Department as part of its application process. All applicants are required to undergo a psychological evaluation, he said.
The evaluation indicated that Dean exhibited interpersonal difficulties with grandiosity and might be perceived as domineering or overcontrolling, Clayton said. These traits can impact a candidate’s interpersonal functioning and conflict resolution skills.
The results suggested that Dean had a narcissistic personality style that would inhibit his judgment and interpersonal abilities and would make him more likely to engage in behaviors that put himself and others at risk, said Clayton, who concluded that Dean was not psychologically suitable to serve in the Fort Worth Police Department.
Clayton said that there is an appeal process for applicants who fail psychological evaluations. In this process, candidates would appear before a panel of three psychologists for evaluation. If the panel unanimously decides that the candidate is suitable, they are permitted to continue to the next phase of the application process.
Gill confirmed with Clayton that Dean underwent this process. He finished the academy the following year.
Dean’s past as UTA alumnus
Former UTA student Elizabeth Turner testified that she started the Home School Graduates organization to connect with other homeschooled students and to help them acclimate to campus life. Dean later joined as a member.
In November 2004, Turner said she had just finished class and went to study in a library reading room, where Dean was seated at an empty table. Turner’s voice wavered as she recalled the incident. When she leaned over to read an issue of The Shorthorn, at Dean’s table, he “grabbed her torso from behind” and his hand “skirted the cup of her brassiere” while he whispered, “has anyone ever told you how great you are” in her ear, she said.
When Turner rejected his advances and took a seat at another table with her friend who left shortly, Dean then came up to her and started asking Turner questions about her boyfriend and her promise ring. He began to trace the outline of Turner’s breast, telling her he had been interested in her since she once wore a revealing dress at a student leadership banquet, she said.
The incident was very upsetting, Turner said. After a conversation with her boyfriend she sought out a faculty member who directed her to UTA Police to file a report. Dean pleaded no contest and was issued a citation.
Dean apologized to Turner after the incident, she told defense attorney Bob Gill during cross examination. In spring 2011, Dean graduated from UTA with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics.
Jefferson was studying to be a doctor
Jefferson’s brother Adarius Carr, who was present throughout the trial, described her as a gifted student who got straight A’s flawlessly. After being diagnosed with pre-teen diabetes, she decided she wanted to go into the medical field, Adarius Carr said.
“She always wanted to be a doctor. I’ve never heard her say anything else,” he said.
When Jefferson was shot, the family had to scramble to figure out what had happened. They didn’t have access to Jefferson’s remains and had to plan the funeral while their mother, Yolanda Carr, was ailing, Adarius Carr said.
The family tried different ways to help Yolanda Carr attend the funeral but decided it would be too detrimental to her health to move her from the hospital. She died 90 days after Jefferson was killed.
Jefferson's father also died of a heart attack less than a month after her death, a spokesman for Marquis Jefferson told NBC DFW in 2019.
Jefferson’s sister, Ashley Carr, said that Zion Carr feels responsible for his aunt’s death due to burning the hamburgers, which caused them to open the door and led to police being called. The 11-year-old has had to attend counseling since the aftermath of the shooting.
Defense witness calls Dean a “humble young man”
Gayle Armstrong said she met Dean at church when he was around 12 years old. She remained close with the family over the years. Dean was an active member of the church choir and helped Armstrong and her husband on tours. The two families also started and attended churches together in the Metroplex.
“He is a very approachable, humble young man,” she said.
While Dean testified during the portion of the trial that determined whether he was guilty of fatally shooting Jefferson, he did not take the stand during the punishment phase. Instead, his family members, mother Donna Dean, brother Adam Dean and sister Alyssa Dean testified on his behalf.
Defense attorneys also called a probation court officer to testify about possible probation conditions and the system's ability to rehabilitate individuals convicted of manslaughter and other federal crimes.
The defense concluded with Dean’s younger sister Alyssa Dean, who is a police officer. As she walked up to take the stand for the defense, she touched Dean’s shoulder.
Alyssa Dean said that in her mind there was nothing that Dean could have done differently in the 2019 incident when questioned by the prosecution, adding that she disagreed with the jury’s manslaughter verdict.
