Alumnus Aaron Dean goes on trial for the murder of Atatiana Jefferson

More than three years after Aaron Dean, UTA alumnus and former Fort Worth Police officer, killed 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson, his trial began Monday morning.
The trial took place in Tarrant County’s 396th District Court, and Dean, a white man, is accused of murder after fatally shooting Jefferson, a Black woman, in her home Oct. 12, 2019, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Two days later, police arrested Dean, who graduated from UTA in spring 2011 with a Bachelor of Science degree in physics.
Dean pleaded not guilty to the charge during the trial.
At about 2:25 a.m. on the day of the shooting, police received an open structure call at the 1200 block of East Allen Avenue, Fort Worth, and Dean was one of the officers dispatched, according to the affidavit. Officers searched the perimeter, and Dean went to the backyard, where he shined his flashlight into a back window giving orders to the person inside to “Put your hands up, show me your hands.”
However, he did not identify himself as the police, then he shot Jefferson, who died at the scene. Jefferson’s then-8-year-old nephew was in the home during that time and said she pulled a handgun out of her purse after hearing noises, raising it to the window.
Following Jefferson's death, protestors spoke out at the Fort Worth City Council meeting Oct. 15, 2019. City Council members listened to public comments for over two hours.
Dean was formally accused of the crime on Dec. 20, 2019, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Prior to opening statements, Judge George Gallagher, who oversees the case, heard final pre-trial motions about changing the venue of the trial. Dean’s defense attorney Bob Gill said the media coverage of the trial would make it impossible for Dean to get a fair trial. However, Gallagher denied the motion.
This is not the first time the defense has asked for a change in venue, according to WFAA. The defense filed the motion in May and November.
Tarrant County prosecutor Ashlea Deener said the incident was an intentional and unjustifiable act, and this isn’t a case of self-defense.
The evidence will support Dean didn’t see the gun, Deener said.
However, Dean’s defense attorney Miles Brissette said the former Fort Worth Police officer did see the firearm when he entered the backyard.
The firearm had a green laser mounted at the front rail of the firearm pointed at Dean, Brissette said.
The jury of 12 people and two alternates was selected Dec. 2 and is composed of eight men and six women, none of whom are Black.
Dean’s trial had been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, court backlogs, a change in judge and Dean’s attorney James "Jim" Lane’s poor health, according to NBC DFW. Lane died late November, and his funeral took place the same day as Dean’s trial.
The first witness called was Jefferson’s nephew Zion Carr, who is now 11 years old. Carr said his aunt heard a noise and pulled the handgun from her purse.
Jefferson kept the gun to her side, and she walked to the window where he saw her fall to the floor, Carr said.
Jefferson's death came days after the Amber Guyger murder trial, where the former Dallas Police Officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of 26-year-old Botham Jean, who was Black, in his apartment Sept. 6, 2018, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Guyger, a white woman, entered his apartment, thinking it was hers and shot him in the torso.
She attended UTA from fall 2012 to spring 2013 with her intended major as criminology and criminal justice, but she didn’t graduate from the university.
Gov. Greg Abbott signed House Bill 929, also known as the Botham Jean Act, into law June 16, 2021. The act makes it illegal for peace officers to disarm body cameras during an investigation they are involved in, according to the bill.
Gallagher said the court will reconvene at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
