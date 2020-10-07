Alumna donates $800K to CMAS, CAAS due to inspiration from worldwide social justice movements

Following months of social justice movements across the world, alumna Pat Brandenburg donated $800,000 to the Center for African American Studies and the Center for Mexican American Studies.
The donation establishes the first endowment of $500,000 for the CAAS. The other $300,000 will go toward CMAS and an endowment she previously established in 2013, now totaling $500,000.
Jason Shelton, CAAS director and sociology associate professor, recalls how Brandenburg told him about events such as the Black Lives Matter protests happening over the summer that inspired her to donate.
“You know that moment when we’re all in front of the television, regardless of what part of the country you live in, and you’re watching all of the drama unfold in our country,” he said. “This was not a TV show, and she’s thinking, ‘Oh my gosh.’”
CMAS director Christian Zlolniski and Shelton found out about the donation over the summer. Shelton felt multiple emotions when he found out about the donation: shocked, happy, ecstatic and proud.
“There are very few people that dedicate the kind of money that she has dedicated to academic programs related to diversity,” Shelton said. “It just shows the kind of person that she is, that she’s so concerned about so many different things related to race and ethnicity in the direction of our country that she’s going to invest money that she could invest anywhere.”
Zlolniski said Brandenburg has always been active in social justice, and minority students have always been important to her.
The donation funds additional center scholarships, he said. For CMAS, the scholarships will also be available for Latinx graduate students.
Each director can also use the funds for programs that advance the mission of their respective centers, including outreach programs.
For CAAS, the funds will also go toward programs that help prepare students for when they leave the classroom, such as learning how to make eye contact, table etiquette and public speaking skills.
“So what we’re going to do in the Center for African American Studies is invest in our programs to help students be fully well-rounded by the time they graduate,” Shelton said.
Zlolniski is thankful to know that there are people out there willing to support and be involved with minority students and students of color.
He said Brandenburg wants to provide support when it’s most needed, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, with how it’s impacted minority groups that are essential workers.
The donation was a way for her to support young people who are looking to make great decisions in their lives and move forward. She just wanted to be there to help them along their way, Shelton said.
“The way we’re going to use the money, it’s gonna outlast all of us,” Shelton said. “This money will be there for years and years to come.”
