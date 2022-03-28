Allegations against student government leaders lead to impeachment proceedings

Multiple student organizations have called for the university to create more diversity, equity and inclusion measures for the student body and Student Governance after a Student Government leader made public allegations of racist behavior against two other student leaders last week.
The allegations of Student Body President Caitlyn Burge-Surles and Chief of Staff Alyssa Spencer' making racially-charged comments led several campus organizations to send a list of demands to the university to "ensure that UTA champions diversity and truly creates a safe space for its students, faculty, and staff."
“The Student Body President is a racist [...] The Chief of Staff Alyssa Spencer is also a racist too,” said Thomason Clayton, Student Body vice president, in a video taken at the Student Government Candidate Open Forum on March 23 in Palo Duro Lounge.
The Shorthorn made attempts to contact Burge-Surles and Spencer via email and Teams regarding the allegations but did not receive a response by the time of publication.
This comes less than two weeks before the Student Governance campus elections April 4 to 5. Clayton is running for Student Body President against three other individuals.
In 2020, UTA announced eight diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in response to the Black Lives Matter movement that erupted after George Floyd’s death. However, in the statement, student organizations, including the African Student Organization, Black Student Association and the Progressive Student Union, claimed that the university’s efforts have not fulfilled their intended purpose.
In a statement late Friday, the Office of Multicultural Affairs acknowledged that it is aware of the “concerning” allegations toward Student Government members and vowed to support the Maverick community.
“OMA strives to challenge biases, privileges and perspectives that do not foster a welcoming environment for all students, faculty and staff,” according to the statement. “In light of these serious allegations, we encourage students to allow University processes to investigate these allegations in a way that is fair and impartial.”
Among the initiatives, the student organizations asked the university to condemn all hateful and racist rhetoric, begin an investigation into the allegations and actions of Burge-Surles and Spencer and the culture and climate allowed to cultivate within Student Governance.
The organizations also called for the creation of a mandatory diversity, equity and inclusion plan to address the culture and systemic issues inside of Student Governance, as well as having a diversity, equity and inclusion external position to facilitate training for Student Governance and DEI programs for the student body.
“It is clear that the efforts of the UTA community to push for a more inclusive and equitable campus over the past two years have not fulfilled their intended purpose,” the organizations stated. “It is clear that more work needs to be done.”
Aerospace engineering junior Matthew Swingler, who also serves as a College of Engineering senator, wrote a document that has been making rounds among the UTA community on social media since Thursday. The document demands the immediate resignation of Burge-Surles and Spencer based on the alleged screenshots of comments on a Discord server that Clayton also mentioned during the forum last Wednesday.
Swingler brought up the idea of drafting the document to a group of senators, and they agreed to it. The senators have moved forward to impeach the president, vice president and chief of staff, he said.
“[The situation] has devolved into a disruptive process that is obstructing the line of impeachment and has now been exacerbated to a point where this can no longer be resolved internally within the executive branch,” according to the document.
The Shorthorn made attempts to contact Burge-Surles and Spencer via email and Teams and received no responses regarding the alleged screenshots of comments on a Discord server.
The document has since been amended, demanding Clayton resign as well after an Instagram video published Saturday demonstrated how the vice president conducted himself during a meeting with other Student Government senators during spring 2021.
In the video, the committee had been discussing a Senate resolution, where Clayton interrupted senators to speak.
Psychology senior Meghan Flynn, who previously served as a science senator, released the video.
In an interview with The Shorthorn, Flynn said Clayton had broken Robert's Rules of Order various times. The parliamentary procedure for the Senate and its committees require them to follow the order, according to the Student Government Constitution.
Robert’s Rules of Order is how a meeting should be run and how each committee member must be represented and have the floor, she said. It allows the person to speak.
“I felt as though it was important to let the public know that this is his actions,” she said. “This is not the only time he has done this.”
Flynn said she has heard controversies about her also breaking Robert’s Rules of Order during the aforementioned meeting. However, she had discussed the situation with a Student Government adviser as Clayton had not properly run a meeting for about two months, she said.
“This is not how meetings should be [run] and that justice need[s] to be served in that area,” she said.
The Shorthorn reached out via email and Teams to Clayton, who was unavailable to comment by the time of publication.
According to the Student Government Constitution, the impeachment legislation requires the sponsorship of a Senate voting member and a petition with 25% of signatures from Senate voting members.
There are currently enough signatures to move forward with the impeachment process for Burge-Surles and Spencer, Swingler said. Impeachment legislation needs approval from the Speaker of the Senate to proceed.
The impeachment document for Clayton did not have enough signatures at the time of publication.
The document received approval from Arwa Jafferji, Speaker of the Senate, and an impeachment hearing is in development for Burge-Surles and Spencer, according to an email she sent out to senators Sunday evening.
Based on the constitution, she is responsible to call impeachment hearings after at least seven days have passed since she notified the individuals, Jafferji said in the email.
Chief Justice Levi Fortune, who will serve as the presiding officer at the hearing, and Jafferji are currently working to set up an impeachment hearing on or soon after Friday.
According to the constitution, a two-thirds majority senator vote is needed for the removal to occur. The hearings will be open to the public.
“It is important to remember your role as “jurors” in this process and the oath you took when you were sworn in as senators,” Jafferji said in the email. “Those persons presenting the charges against the hearing subjects as well as those responding to defend themselves shall be given an opportunity to present their case before you.”
If the president position becomes vacant, the vice president would automatically become president for the duration of the term, according to the Student Government Constitution. If the Chief of Staff position becomes vacant, the president is responsible for appointing a replacement.
The Chief of Staff would acquire the vice president position if the vice president is impeached.
There is no information in the constitution in case of impeachment or removal of all Executive Branch officers.
@MandyHuynh12
@Angie_Perez99
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.