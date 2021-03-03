All you need to know about the free proactive COVID-19 testing UTA is offering

UTA is working with Curative to administer free tests from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at UTA’s Curative Testing Center in the College Park District.
The service is available to all UTA faculty, staff and students. Family members and dependents of UTA employees can also be tested if they have scheduled an appointment through UTA’s portal on Curative’s website. Curative is a company that specializes in COVID-19 testing.
In the fall semester, UTA conducted 3,634 on-campus COVID-19 tests for students. The university has processed about 1,700 on-campus tests for students so far this semester, Health Services director Angela Middleton said in an email.
According to the Tarrant County COVID-19 Tracker, Tarrant County is currently at a “substantial” community spread level, accumulating over 242,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began. January was the county’s worst month for cases. As of March 2, UTA has confirmed 422 cases within the community since March 14 last year.
“We were able to expand testing to asymptomatic students when the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] established guidelines for it,” said Yvonne Medrano, Health Services communications and accreditation coordinator, in an email. “Previously, testing was only recommended for individuals with symptoms and those that had been exposed to COVID-19 positive individuals.”
Students, faculty and staff can receive their test results within 24 to 48 hours. Last semester, students who took the tests might have waited 48 to 72 hours. The university recommends community members test weekly or biweekly.
Students, faculty and staff are encouraged but not required to set up an appointment.
To prepare for the test, students and employees should bring their phone to show the appointment confirmation, wear a mask and practice social distancing at all times. Hand sanitizers will be available.
When signing up for the test, students, faculty and staff members will be asked to indicate their preference on how they want to receive their results, either by email or through text. The result will come back in 24 to 48 hours and will be shared directly with the university contact tracing team.
Supported by the Texas Division of Emergency Management, Curative’s on-campus tests are free for all students and employees, regardless of insurance status.
Information systems senior Akili Johnson signs up to take the proactive COVID-19 test once a week.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry,” he said.
Music education sophomore Mary Cooke said she received COVID-19 tests at UTA twice last semester, in September and November, before proactive testing was offered.
“I think it’s probably more convenient just cause if you’re on campus, you can just go ahead and stop by after you make your appointment,” Cooke said. “For me, that’s easier because I’m on campus all the time.”
Johnson took the test in early February. Since he goes to the grocery store and lives in dormitories, Johnson wants to take the test even though he has no symptoms.
Students should utilize this opportunity to test proactively, he said.
“[Students] can take this upon themselves and take the initiative to know that it’s out there and not only protect themselves, but try to protect the others around them,” Johnson said.
