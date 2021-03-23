All Texas adults to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccination starting Monday

All adults will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Texas beginning Monday, according to a Texas Department of State Health Services news release.
Starting next week, the Texas Department of State Health Services will launch a website to allow people to register for vaccination through public health providers. People can enroll in the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler to find vaccine clinics when appointments become available. People can continue to find additional providers through the department’s vaccine information page.
Following the announcement, Tarrant County Public Health said every adult who would like to receive a vaccination should register now through the Tarrant County website.
For those who can’t register online, the Texas Department of State Health Services will launch a toll-free number to assist with scheduling appointments and finding a vaccination provider.
People 80 years old and older will be prioritized when scheduling appointments. People in this age range will be moved in front of the line if they are present for vaccination, whether or not they have an appointment.
So far, Texas has administered more than 9.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to the release. More than six million people have received at least one dose, and more than three million are fully vaccinated.
“We are closing in on 10 million doses administered in Texas,” said Imelda Garcia, Texas Department of State Health Services associate commissioner for laboratory and infectious disease services, in the release. “We want to keep up the momentum as the vaccine supply increases.”
