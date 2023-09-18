All Majors Job and Internship fair to offer networking opportunities with over 100 employers

The Career Development Center is hosting their fall 2023 All Majors Job and Internship Fair from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Maverick Activities Center. They’re also planning a virtual job fair for Nov. 15.
The biannual event is open to students and alumni of all major backgrounds who are seeking jobs and internships during the school year and post-graduation. There are expected to be over 100 employers attending the event, according to the UTA event calendar. There is no dress code, but business casual or professional is recommended.
Nikki Dickens, associate director for career engagement and professional development, said the event provides an opportunity for applicants to connect with employer representatives from the DFW area and around the country. This also gives departments a chance to network and find out about career opportunities.
All employers attending the fair will be registered on Handshake, so students can log in with UTA credentials and view who will be tabling. Dickens said that this way attendees can research the companies beforehand and make a plan for who they’d like to speak to. She also suggests students bring a few hard copies of resumes to give out.
“It also gives you the opportunity to maybe have some questions prepared to ask specific employers about specific opportunities,” Dickens said. “Which can really help in your elevator pitch.”
Javier Rayo, assistant director of project management, said in the past, the All Majors Job and Internship Fair typically rallies around 1,200 students. However, the office has seen an increase in engagement at events and predicts this semester’s turnout will be between 1,400 and 1,500.
Rayo said he feels it’s important to encourage all students, not just those graduating soon, to attend the event. Even if someone is not actively looking for an internship or job, he said they should see how a job fair runs and “refine” their networking and job searching skills.
Dickens said attendees should have an open mind about the employers who come out, even if it’s not a place they think they’re equipped for.
“I’ve also had students be successful at just walking up [to an employer] with an elevator pitch and asking ‘can you use someone with my skill set?’ or ‘how could you use somebody with my skill set?’” she said. “And walk away with business cards of employers that they would have never thought would be interested.”
