All Majors Job and Internship Fair empowers students to find their future career

Students hand resumes to potential employers during the All Majors Job and Internship Fair on Sept. 21 in the Maverick Activities Center. The event was open to all students and alumni who were looking for full-time positions, part-time jobs, internships and field placements.

The Career Development Center hosted its All Majors Job and Internship Fair at the Maverick Activities Center on Wednesday.

This was their second in-person All Majors Job and Internship Fair since it was moved online during COVID-19, Nicole Philip, Employer Relations associate director, said.

The All Majors Job Fair is designed to provide students and alumni the opportunity to network with employers, obtain information on companies of interest and get a foot in the door to a good career.

Philip said events like these are important for various reasons, such as connecting Maverick talent with hiring companies and providing networking opportunities.

“It's great exposure of UTA to industry,” she said. “[It] showcases open internships and careers available to students and alumni in the job market.”

All Majors Job and Internship Fair empowers students to find their future career

Students listen attentively to an employer during the All Majors Job and Internship Fair on Sept. 21 in the Maverick Activities Center. The fair hosted 147 employers. 

The event targeted both current students and alumni. It was attended by over 1,350 students and alumni and 147 employers, Philip said.

Psychology senior Sasha Barrie said she came to the fair to find a position when she graduates this fall.

Barrie said while at the job fair, she was able to meet employers from Cook Children’s hospital who didn’t have a open position available, but they were able to give her helpful tips and application deadlines for future opportunities. She said she also got a virtual interview with a behavior center.

All Majors Job and Internship Fair empowers students to find their future career

Employers and students interact during the All Majors Job and Internship Fair on Sept. 21 in the Maverick Activities Center. Over 1,350 students attended.

Computer science freshman Gunnika Kapoor said she is excited for the opportunity to meet a lot of great companies and grow in the work field.

She said she heard about the All Majors Job Fair after previously attending a previous career fair, and liked how helpful and organized the event was and how it was easy for her to find employers.

“My favorite part is just getting to see how many people there are who are also interested in getting a job right now, because many times you don't realize just how many people have the same interests as you,” Kapoor said. “Sometimes it's scary, but I also think it’s really exciting, because it's a challenge.”

All Majors Job and Internship Fair empowers students to find their future career

Attendees write down their information for a potential employer during the All Majors Job and Internship Fair on Sept. 21 in the Maverick Activities Center. Many employers in attendance gave away free merchandise.

Kara Shuror, UTA alumna and deputy water director for the city of Fort Worth, said she is looking for young people to join the organization and to provide many internship opportunities for all majors, including engineering and communications.

Shuror said when she was in college back in 1995, they didn’t offer events like these.

“This was not a thing that happened when I was on campus,” she said. “I think the changes the university has made to really try and connect students to employers is beneficial to everybody.”

Philip said she hopes the event will empower students to follow up and follow through with the connections they establish and have a better understanding of the services and resources the Career Development Center has to offer.

“It's a good opportunity for students to gain networking skills and build confidence in talking with industry reps in their field [or] that may be even outside of their field depending on what their goals are,” she said.

@ayeshahshaji

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content.

Click here to report an accessibility issue.

Load comments