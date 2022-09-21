All Majors Job and Internship Fair empowers students to find their future career

The Career Development Center hosted its All Majors Job and Internship Fair at the Maverick Activities Center on Wednesday.
This was their second in-person All Majors Job and Internship Fair since it was moved online during COVID-19, Nicole Philip, Employer Relations associate director, said.
The All Majors Job Fair is designed to provide students and alumni the opportunity to network with employers, obtain information on companies of interest and get a foot in the door to a good career.
Philip said events like these are important for various reasons, such as connecting Maverick talent with hiring companies and providing networking opportunities.
“It's great exposure of UTA to industry,” she said. “[It] showcases open internships and careers available to students and alumni in the job market.”
The event targeted both current students and alumni. It was attended by over 1,350 students and alumni and 147 employers, Philip said.
Psychology senior Sasha Barrie said she came to the fair to find a position when she graduates this fall.
Barrie said while at the job fair, she was able to meet employers from Cook Children’s hospital who didn’t have a open position available, but they were able to give her helpful tips and application deadlines for future opportunities. She said she also got a virtual interview with a behavior center.
Computer science freshman Gunnika Kapoor said she is excited for the opportunity to meet a lot of great companies and grow in the work field.
She said she heard about the All Majors Job Fair after previously attending a previous career fair, and liked how helpful and organized the event was and how it was easy for her to find employers.
“My favorite part is just getting to see how many people there are who are also interested in getting a job right now, because many times you don't realize just how many people have the same interests as you,” Kapoor said. “Sometimes it's scary, but I also think it’s really exciting, because it's a challenge.”
Kara Shuror, UTA alumna and deputy water director for the city of Fort Worth, said she is looking for young people to join the organization and to provide many internship opportunities for all majors, including engineering and communications.
Shuror said when she was in college back in 1995, they didn’t offer events like these.
“This was not a thing that happened when I was on campus,” she said. “I think the changes the university has made to really try and connect students to employers is beneficial to everybody.”
Philip said she hopes the event will empower students to follow up and follow through with the connections they establish and have a better understanding of the services and resources the Career Development Center has to offer.
“It's a good opportunity for students to gain networking skills and build confidence in talking with industry reps in their field [or] that may be even outside of their field depending on what their goals are,” she said.
@ayeshahshaji
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.