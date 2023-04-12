All hands on deck for first ASL club at UTA

MavTHAT ASL Club is breaking barriers as UTA’s first American Sign Language organization.
The club is geared toward the Deaf community and focuses on providing a collaborative environment between it and people learning ASL.
Lisalee Egbert, Modern Languages assistant professor, is the club’s faculty adviser. Through an interpreter, Egbert said UTA’s hand sign for “Mav Up” is the same ASL sign for the word “that.” This allowed them to create the play on words for the organization’s name, “MavTHAT.”
The organization holds biweekly club meetings for student members and Deaf Coffee Chats at Inclusion Coffee every second Sunday and the last Thursday of the month for anyone in the Metroplex.
Each meeting has interpreters to assist club members with varying ASL fluency. Students enrolled in ASL courses can receive extra credit for attending meetings, she said. Occasionally, Egbert will ask the interpreters to “turn their voices off” so guests can challenge themselves.
MavTHAT emphasizes ASL as the club’s language at all meetings. The goal is to support Deaf community members on and off campus, Egbert said.
“It helps break that barrier between the hearing world or the Deaf world, and when they realize, ‘Oh, I can do that,’ then the process is not as hard,” she said.
Egbert said this club is important to UTA because of the differences student organizations can make. It allows others to become advocates for the community and allies through education.
“As Deaf people, we’re just like anyone else,” she said. “We go to the grocery store, we end up in the hospital, we are out in the world and knowing somebody that’s going to try and sign and communicate with us, maybe just exchange names, ask if we’re feeling OK, even that level of communication is huge."
Starting the club took about six months, she said. Egbert said she couldn’t have done it without the help from students Angel Hinojoza, Grey Layden and Lei-Sea Sky.
Hinojoza, visual arts design sophomore and MavTHAT treasurer, worked alongside Egbert to make the club a reality. While having no ASL experience before taking the course, he said he found joy in learning the language. From there, he said he would adamantly ask Egbert when the club would happen.
Though the club is fairly new, he said he wants to see it recognized in Arlington as a major organization for the community. He wants to bring in guest speakers to inspire and educate people about ASL and about Deaf culture.
The club wants to spread awareness of Deaf people on campus, but they may not be as represented as they should be, Hinojoza said.
Sky, social work and political science junior, is the club’s president. Though she didn’t intend on becoming president, she said in an email that she’s happy to help establish the club and will always hold being the first-ever MavTHAT president as an accomplishment in her heart.
The club strives to help the world understand that ASL users are everywhere and are proactive members of society, they just need understanding, Sky said. It wants to bring members together in a safe and fun learning environment where they can all learn from one another.
Layden, art history junior and MavTHAT’s digital communications administrator, said the club wants to create a space for the Deaf community and allies to hang out on campus. They also hope to spread more accessibility awareness so people can know what a Deaf person might need.
“We’re not separate groups, we’re not Deaf and hearing people,” Layden said. “We can coexist, we can become friends, we can communicate with each other as easily as two hearing people or two Deaf people.”
