AISD property tax increase proposition hangs in the balance after Election Day

Proposition A in Arlington Independent School District’s special election faced a tight race on Election Day.
All 331 Tarrant County voting centers reported their voting numbers, with 57,732 for and 57,558 against. This number does not include the mail-in ballots which still need to be counted.
The proposition is for an 8.84 cent property tax rate increase directed to teacher and staff pay and to grant access to nearly $18 million in additional state funding.
The tax rate will cost the average homeowner with a home valued at $208,985 an additional $162.70 annually, or $13.56 a month, according to the district’s website.
Arlington resident Casey Strange didn’t think the ballot language clearly explained how the additional funds would be used to increase teacher pay. When a ballot item is clearly explained, people feel more comfortable making a decision, she said.
Strange works as a public school teacher outside of Arlington.
Teachers will always say they don’t get paid enough, but when a district has competitive pay it makes a difference, she said.
“When you have a salary that makes you feel like you’re appreciated, it makes you feel like you can do a little bit more,” she said.
Arlington resident Stephanie Swan said she thinks investing money in students, teachers and buildings is important. However, she’s seen a trend of funds going to athletic departments in AISD schools.
Swan’s daughter is a senior at Martin High School and has attended AISD schools throughout her education.
“We need to invest in our students, but not just some students, all students,” Swan said.
Not all schools in the district are able to improve their buildings and facilities. More equitable upgrades across the district is what’s important, she said.
If the proposition didn’t pass, City Council member Ignacio Nuñez said he’d be worried that Arlington ISD would lose teachers to other school districts because it can’t offer more competitive salaries.
After an improvement in the quality of education within the district, it would have been a shame for it to stagnate because of teachers leaving, he said.
“We can’t keep up with the salary competition that goes on in the North Texas market for teachers,” he said.
If approved, Arlington residents can expect to see the raised property tax payment by the end of 2021, Nuñez said.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.