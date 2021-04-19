Aggravated assault with deadly weapon, criminal mischief in this crime wrapup
This is a crime wrap up from April 7 to April 14.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

On April 14, on the 1000 block of Greek Row Drive, a male student reported being struck with a knife by a male student and former roommate, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.

The victim did not require medical attention. The former roommate was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident.

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second degree felony, punishable by jail time between two to 20 years, a fine of up to $10,000 or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.

Criminal mischief 

On April 13, on the 700 block of South Nedderman Drive, a female staff member reported that someone let the air out of her tire, McCord said.  

This case is currently active, according to the UTA crime log.

Criminal mischief is a class C misdemeanor if the financial loss is less than $100 and is punishable by a fine up to $500.

Unauthorized use of vehicle

On the 800 block of West Bering Drive on April 13, an unaffiliated woman reported that her boyfriend drove her car without her permission, McCord said. 

This case is currently active.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle is a state jail felony. Violators may face a fine up to $10,000, a jail sentence between 180 days and two years or both.

