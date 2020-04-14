City approves speed limit reduction on Cooper (copy)

Cars drive down Cooper Street on Oct. 8, 2018. Arlington city council has voted unanimously to approve the final reading of the speed limit reduction from 35 mph to 30 mph along the UTA corridor of Cooper Street.

 The Shorthorn: File photo

Excessive speeding on city streets and highways have the Arlington Police Department concerned as two fatal wrecks where speed was a contributing factor occurred within the last few days.

One fatal crash along South Cooper Street involved an 18-year-old male, according to an Arlington Police Department crash report. The male was driving a motorcycle at a high rate of speed when he struck a truck that was turning left. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The other fatal crash occurred along North Watson Road as a male driver in his mid-30s lost control and left the roadway, according to an Arlington Police Department crash report. His vehicle struck a light pole and he was ejected from the vehicle.

Tim Ciesco, Arlington Police Department media relations coordinator, said the department shared photos on their twitter page of radar guns capturing drivers going in excess of 100 mph along I-20. He said the maximum posted speed limit on any highway in Arlington is 70 mph.

Ciesco said the department wants the public to understand that even if there are fewer vehicles on the road because of stay-at-home orders, traffic laws still apply. Arlington Police Department officers continue to enforce those laws, he said.

When traveling at high speeds, the drivers are not only putting themselves in danger but other drivers in danger as well, he said.

“You have less time to react to situations you may encounter on the roadways,” he said. “It takes longer to brake and come to a complete stop. It becomes more difficult to maintain control of your vehicle.”

According to the Texas Transportation Code section 545.401, if an officer determines a driver's speed showed a willful disregard for the safety of people or property, the driver can be charged with reckless driving, which includes a fine not exceeding $200, jail time for up to 30 days, or both.

The department encourages citizens to continue to follow the city’s stay-at-home order and follow all traffic laws when traveling out, Ciesco said.

