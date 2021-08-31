The Arlington Museum of Art has been hosting the “30 Americans” exhibit since May 29, a showcase of work from 30 emerging and established Black artists from the last three decades.
The exhibit is displayed in conjunction with two others, “30 Americans +20 More” and Arlington ISD’s “Jacob Lawrence” exhibit at The College Renaissance Town Center and is scheduled to end Sunday.
Last Sunday, the African American Women Leaders’ Coalition of Tarrant County hosted an event at the museum to honor Black elected women officials.
The officials lined up along the stairs of the Allan Saxe Mezzanine as they, along with friends and family, listened to speeches from members of the coalition.
The coalition honored Arlington City Council members Nikkie Hunter, Ruby Faye Woolridge and Barbara Odom-Wesley, among others.
Nikkie Hunter
Hunter, City Council member for District 3, grew up in Arlington and graduated from UTA with a bachelor’s in communication. She then received a master’s degree in healthcare management from Dallas Baptist University.
She served on the YMCA board of directors and the Arlington Unity Council, and volunteered at a number of Arlington shelters.
Influenced by Martin Luther King Jr., Shirley Chisholm and her own grandparents, Hunter made the journey from being a shy child to the first Black woman to win the City Council seat for District 3 in June.
“I cannot sit still, even in my City Council seat,” she said. “I want to do everything that I said I would do.”
Ruby Faye Woolridge
Woolridge, City Council member for District 6, was raised by her mother in Muskogee, Oklahoma, alongside her three younger siblings.
Since her family moved to Arlington in 1984, she has devoted herself to the city through activities such as advocating for building communities, serving as a counselor for UTA and teaching history and government at Workman Jr. High School.
She received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Northeastern State University and also received a degree from the Perkins School of Theology at Southern Methodist University.
Barbara Odom-Wesley
Odom-Wesley, City Council member for District 8, grew up in Orange, Texas, a small and close-knit community in southeastern Texas near the Gulf of Mexico.
She is the daughter of former Arlington Mayor Elzie Odom, the first Black person to be elected to the Arlington City Council, and has three adult children with her husband.
She received her bachelor’s in health information management and a master’s in health, education and management from the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio.
In over 40 years of teaching, she taught at UTA, Texas Woman’s University, the University of the Incarnate Word and DeVry University.
In her spare time, she does volunteer work, leads a married couples’ ministry in her church and occasionally scrapbooks.
She said she is proud of her professional career, in which she has had the chance to influence other people’s lives. She also hopes to see systemic disparities identified and dismantled in Arlington to open up opportunities for everyone.
“We call it the American Dream City,” she said. “I just think it should be the Dream City for everybody.”
Other Tarrant County officials honored at the Arlington Museum of Art were Constable Sandra Lee for Precinct 7; Commissioner Devan Allen for Precinct 2; Kecia Mays, president of the Arlington ISD Board of Trustees; and Felicia Moody, member of the Kennedale ISD Board of Trustees.
