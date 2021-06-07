Facilities across campus have changed their hours for the summer.
Here are some of the updated hours as well as information on COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites on campus.
University Center and The Commons
The UC and The Commons are open Monday through Thursday and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday hours run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Both buildings will be closed July 4.
Dining Services
The Market at the UC will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Starbucks at the UC will be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Chick-fil-A at the UC will be open Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Maverick Cafe at The Commons will be open Monday through Sunday with breakfast from 7 to 10:30 a.m., lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Library
The Central Library is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 10 p.m. It is currently open only to UTA faculty, staff and students. The library will be closed July 4 and July 5.
The MAC
The Maverick Activities Center opens on weekdays from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m and on Sundays from 2 to 10 p.m. Reservations and masks are no longer required.
COVID-19 testing sites
UTA faculty, staff and students can get free COVID-19 testing at UTA’s Curative Testing Center located on 435 Spaniolo Drive in the College Park District. The center will be administering tests Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students can also access free COVID-19 testing appointments through UTA Health Services.
COVID-19 vaccination site
Free COVID-19 vaccines are being offered at the Physical Education Building on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the end of June. The site is open to the public and operates on a first-come, first-serve basis with appointments available.
