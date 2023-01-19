Activity Fair to return Wednesday, offering involvement opportunities for students

Activity Fair Day returns Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the University Center Mall, giving students interested in getting involved on campus an opportunity to do so.
Around 150 groups, departments, community agencies and vendors are expected to participate, according to Julia Cornish, student organizations assistant director.
“We hear from students all the time that they met new friends or found their perfect group from a conversation that started at one of these events,” Cornish said in an email.
The fair helps student groups and departments raise awareness of what they will be doing throughout the semester, she added. Hosting the event in one spot allows for face-to-face interactions so students can ask questions without making any commitments.
Cornish expects the fair to be less crowded than last semester's because tables will be set about 6 feet apart, making plenty of room for attendees to spread out.
Those unsure of what groups to explore can swing by the Maverick Involvement Team kiosk during the event for help. Students can discuss their interests and goals with them so they can help recommend organizations to look into, she said.
Groups can still register until Monday at noon through MavOrgs. For groups in good standing, walk-ups are allowed the morning of the event.
