Activity Fair to begin Wednesday, inviting students to get involved with life on campus

The Activity Fair makes its semester return from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday with plenty of organizations for students to get involved with on campus.
Many student organizations ranging from the Anime Club to Greek life will be joining outside of the University Center mall and Central Library mall to showcase their services, interests and involvement opportunities for students looking to get active in campus life.
Any organization or department planning to sign up for the Activity Fair should register through MavOrgs and check rules for participation.
This semester’s Activity Fair Day will have something special to announce: UTA will be debuting a new Spirit Horse. A reflection of Hispanic culture on campus, the new spirit horse’s name will be La Fuerza, meaning “strength” in Spanish.
