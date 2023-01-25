Activity Fair Day showcases campus involvement opportunities

Students attended UTA’s semi-annual Activity Fair Day in the University Center on Wednesday.
There were about 142 tables representing different groups and departments, said Julia Cornish, student organizations assistant director. While most were clubs on campus, off-campus organizations were present as well.
Cornish organized the event and said it’s important to keep the tradition of hosting it going because there’s a lot of value in it. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Activity Fair was moved online.
“This is one of really only two times a year that you’re going to see this many student organizations and departments all together in one space,” Cornish said. “So, I think just the volume of that can be really valuable for students to see how much is really going on on campus that they can join and connect with.”
Tyreion Starks, criminology and criminal justice senior, represented the Sigma Gamma Rho sorority along with other members. The sorority spoke about their passion for community service and education.
“Activity Fair Day is really fun,” Starks said. “It’s nice to see new faces and get to know other people on campus and tell them about my organization.”
For computer science sophomore Jaden Mathis, his biggest takeaway from the event was the diversity of organizations because it showed him what is available for him to join.
“It’s a nice walk through,” Mathis said. “There’s more than what there was when I first came here as a freshman. There’s more clubs being opened up, which I appreciate.”
