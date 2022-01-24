Activity Fair Day returns with outdoor event

At the start of each semester, Activity Fair Day lets students explore ways to get involved in the Maverick community’s organizations and departments.
A variety of social groups, societies and clubs gather for the campus tradition, offering games, competitions and prizes to students browsing the tables. The event will take place outdoors at the University Center mall Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Attending students can expect to leave the fair with a collection of goodie bags and flyers from the booths.
Student organizations and departments should sign up via the MavOrgs form by Jan. 24 to attend the event.
Last fall, UTA celebrated the event’s 40th anniversary in front of the University Center with live music, fresh food and a variety of displays for students to walk-through, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
This was the first in-person Activity Fair Day since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic after a year of going virtual.
In the event of bad weather, UTA will reschedule the outdoor activity fair to Feb. 9.
@Shawlings601
