Hours after jurors pronounced Derek Chauvin guilty, about 20 people gathered outside Dallas City Hall to celebrate and call for additional police accountability.
Jurors found Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer, guilty on all counts for the murder of George Floyd, which sparked protests worldwide and across the U.S. last summer.
The group represented various activist organizations, including the Party for Socialism and Liberation, the Dallas Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and the UTA Progressive Student Union. Attendees said the conviction was a good first step, but more action is needed to ensure justice.
“Black and brown communities are still under attack,” said Rick Majumdar, aerospace engineering graduate student and Progressive Student Union organizer. “This is not something that’ll end by one trial or one conviction.”
Majumbar led chants for social justice outside Dallas City Hall.
Dallas resident Dariel Hernandez said despite the verdict, there is still no accountability or justice in American policing, and many issues remain unaddressed.
“This is just a tiny crumb of justice,” Hernandez said.
