Accessory dwelling project: designing with intention

Students of the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs’ Community Design Build Lab began mock-ups last week for their accessory dwelling unit project designed over the semester.
In conjunction with community partners, the students are tasked with designing and building architectural projects for real-world application, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. This year’s project focused on accessory dwelling units for the older people, architecture senior Constanza Godoy said.
The units are additional structures built in a resident’s backyard that cannot exceed 25% of the main building’s total square feet, Godoy said.
The studio focuses on design solutions that inform city policies, especially for Dallas and Arlington, architecture senior Jennifer Jett said. Through their works, the students hope to inform policy changes that relieve the strict rules and heavy regulations surrounding accessory dwelling units while also tackling the increase in aging populations.
Students worked in groups to build units, each addressing specific ailments for hypothetical aging clients within a given set of family, social, economic and neighborhood parameters, Jett said.
For many, it’s their first time designing with clear end-user objectives while balancing contextual challenges among health outcomes, design and prefabrication, architecture assistant professor Julia Lindgren said.
The project began with a contextual neighborhood analysis that informed the buildings’ overall measurements, Jett said. The students developed the project with the Center for Advanced Design, Research and Evaluation, which is a health care research arm of architecture studio HKS, and UTA’s health care professionals for feedback in research and design.
Jett said her group designed for an imaginary character named Pablo, who suffers from early stages of dementia.
To address memory loss complications, Jett’s group included motion sensors that help identify each room and indicate potential medical attention based on motion frequency, she said. Windows were designed to create stark shadows, which alleviates the effects of sundowning, a dementia symptom where patients feel agitated in waning daylight.
Elements relating to specific patient qualities, such as textiles resembling wood for former woodworkers, also aid in dampening sundowning, Jett said.
“It’s a lot of things you don’t necessarily think of for memory care, but it’s things that mitigate some of the stressors,” she said.
Architecture senior Tristan Alanis said his group designed their accessory dwelling units for mobility and vision loss patients. They included guardrails leading to the bathroom, textured walls and a clear, direct path from the entryway to the bedroom.
Lindgren said she hopes this project taught students to design with intention, so every detail and decision serves the identified objective.
Four-by-four mock-ups of each accessory dwelling unit are slated to finish the first week of May, she said. The mock-ups will be a section of the layout from floor to ceiling.
Moving forward, students will identify, refine and build one of the designs at full scale, she said. The prototype’s implementation in the community will likely involve consulting via focus groups with potential end users.
A few weeks ago, Arlington began reviewing its policy on the accessory dwelling units and acknowledged the works from the Community Design Build Lab’s students, Jett said.
“It’s really cool to be able to see that what we do can affect policy,” she said.
Equity and affordability will dictate the targeted neighborhoods or racial groups, including people who don’t have the option to move into a more structured home care as they age, Lindgren said. The support offered by the units will be similar to the delivery of a hospital bed.
Going into this project, Jett never considered that a growing, aging population was an issue, but it made her think about the older relatives and friends in her life and found a deeper connection to relate to, she said.
“What makes Pablo so real sometimes is that we’ve each given him characteristics of someone that we’ve known or someone that we know, and knowing that one day we might have to take care of our parents in a sense,” she said.
