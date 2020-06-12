Abram Street Rebuild project set for completion in July after delays due to COVID-19

A lone car travels down Abram Street on April 13 in Arlington. The Abram Street Rebuild project completion date was revised to July 2020. 

The Abram Street Rebuild project is set to be completed in July after the contractor asked for additional days, according to a city official.

City civil engineer Andrea Ruales said in an email that the project's prime contractor requested an additional four days of construction due to COVID-19. The request and several other change orders to the contract were approved by the city, which pushed the completion date from May to July.

The project began in March 2018 and features improved road pavings, street lights, landscaping and sidewalks between Cooper and Collins streets. Funding for the project was approved by Arlington voters in a 2008 bond election, according to the city website.

The project entered its final phase Jan. 6, which included pavement operations at the intersection of Abram and Cooper streets.

