Despite COVID-19 shutting down many Arlington businesses and activities, construction continues on the Abram Street Rebuild project.

The project is still on pace for its May completion date, city civil engineer Andrea Ruales said in an email. They haven’t received a request from the primary contractor for additional days of construction.

Ruales believes the contractor would reach out for additional days if needed though, and not just on this project but for projects all over the city, she said. This is because there have been many restrictions in place that have affected day-to-day operations everywhere because of COVID-19.

The rebuild project began in March 2018 and is set to improve road pavings, street lights, landscaping and sidewalks between Cooper and Collins streets.

The project entered its final phase Jan. 6, which includes paving operations on the intersection of Abram and Cooper streets.

