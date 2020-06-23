Abram Street at State Highway 360 intersection to close for bridge removal work

The Texas Department of Transportation will close both directions of Abram Street at State Highway 360 this weekend for bridge removal work, according to a city of Arlington press release.
Eastbound drivers will be detoured to the Mitchell Street intersection where they can cross State Highway 360, while westbound drivers will be detoured to the Division Street intersection. The closure begins at 7 p.m. Friday and runs through Monday at 6 a.m, according to the city website.
The construction is part of the I-30/SH 360 Interchange Project, which intends to replace the cloverleaf turnpike with a modern direct connect interchange, according to TXDOT’s website. More information can be found at www.keep30360moving.org/
