A look into cold snaps of years past in North Texas

Last week’s winter storm slowly melted from the Metroplex’s memory, marking the third consecutive year Texas has dealt with critical weather conditions.
The storm this year didn’t lead to widespread power loss or snowfall, but its cold combination of sleet and freezing rain was deadly. Precipitation started Jan. 30 and continued for four days as temperatures lingered around freezing. This leads to prolonged icy conditions, continued school cancellations and vehicles piled along freeways.
The Metroplex hit 25 degrees Jan. 31, and snow and sleet accumulated to 1.3 inches. In the following days, anything that started to thaw refroze in the nights’ below freezing temperatures.
By Friday morning, the sun had started to steal the weight from the aging icicles, and streets appeared dry by the afternoon. Over 400,000 households statewide lost power throughout the week, and hazardous driving conditions resulted in at least seven deaths in Texas, according to ABC News.
Last week’s events started when a strong Arctic air mass swept into the state, said Steve Fano, National Weather Service meteorologist. The cold front soon met an upper-level disturbance from the Pacific Ocean, which supplied the moisture needed for the rain.
Cold fronts can move in abruptly, lowering temperatures between 30 and 40 degrees in a matter of hours, Fano said. When they come through, the cold air stays close to the ground and pushes the warm air on top of it.
February commonly sees similar intrusions of arctic air into North Texas, Fano said.
The Metroplex saw a similar event when it was under a winter storm warning Feb. 2, 2022. Over the next 36 hours, Arlington faced below-freezing temperatures and around two inches of snow and ice, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Whether the storm will bring either snow or ice depends on the depth of the cold air, said Juan Hernandez, National Weather Service meteorologist. Deep cold air increases the likelihood of snow, but shallow cold air sinks into the atmosphere beneath the less dense, sometimes moisture-filled, warmer air.
“A lot of times we’re on the line of no snow or snow, freezing rain versus sleet and that sort of stuff,” Hernandez said.
In this storm, snow, which develops at an even higher elevation than the rain, would have melted in a warmer layer of the atmosphere only to become freezing rain as it traveled closer to the ground, Fano said. “Any snowflake that fell, or that developed, fell through that warm layer. It melted into a raindrop, and then it fell through cold air again.”
In February 2011, the Metroplex accumulated about 4 inches of snow and sleet, according to the weather service. While this is higher than the yearly normal of 1.4 inches, it’s far from the 1978 record of 17.6 inches by late February.
The 2011 snowstorm was caused by a deeper cold front, so the atmosphere lacked the pocket of warm air that lingered over the area last week, Fano said. These conditions allowed snowflakes to travel from the mid-levels of the atmosphere to the ground.
UTA closed Tuesday through Friday that year due to the snow, although four car accidents still occurred on campus, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. In Arlington’s preparation to host the 2011 Super Bowl, at least six people were injured by falling ice and snow as it melted over the rapidly thawing AT&T Stadium, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Texas has two major moisture sources: the Gulf of Mexico and the Pacific Ocean. When Arctic cold fronts come through, they block the Gulf’s moisture from a lower level, so the Pacific moisture becomes more important, Fano said.
On Feb. 11, 2021, freezing rain pelted North Texas, leading to a 133-car pileup on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth that killed multiple people, according to The Dallas Morning News.
The next day, the weather service warned the Metroplex of a coming onslaught of weather that could result in up to six inches of snow, wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees and possible near-blizzard conditions, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Within a week, millions of Texans were boiling tap water for safety between rotating power outages. Highways froze, flights stayed grounded and the statewide snowstorm became international news.
UTA paused operations, turned the Commons and University Center into warming facilities and provided cots in the Bluebonnet Ballroom to students, faculty and staff affected by the outages, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
“Back three years ago, we were in the single digits, and we even had some negative readings,” Hernandez said. “We were not that cold this time around, we were in the mid-20s.”
That year, temperatures hit minus 2 degrees, the Metroplex’s coldest temperature in over a century since February 1899’s standing record of minus 8, according to the weather service, which keeps records dating to 1898.
By the time the ice cleared, the storm had taken 246 lives, ranging from a few months to 102 years old, according to a Texas Department of State Health Services report in December 2021.
Various factors influence how cold an Arctic air mass will be by the time it reaches Texas, Fano said. In 2021’s freeze, the air mass could have originated from a more snow-packed region of the arctic, or it could travel through the atmosphere less influenced by its surroundings.
“It’s impossible to say exactly what was in place that caused that air mass in 2021 to be colder than the air mass that went through in December of 2022 or this last one,” he said. “It could be tons of different factors.”
It’s too early in February to tell if Texas is in the clear of ice storms for the rest of the winter. However, the next two to four weeks appear they’ll bring temperatures higher than normal, Hernandez said.
