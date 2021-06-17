On May 30, Democrats in the Texas House walked out of the legislative session and prevented the passing of the voting bill Senate Bill 7. The bill aimed to ensure election integrity and prevent fraud by increasing the power of poll watchers, limiting poll hours and further restricting mail-in voting. The walkout prevented them from reaching the quorum needed to take a vote, which requires two-thirds of the 150 House members to be present. House Representatives from the Metroplex shared insights on that night and what’s to come in the special session.
It was not a spur-of-the moment decision, said Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Carrollton, who was part of the group that walked out. Democrats had been discussing the walkout that morning and throughout the day.
The plan was to debate the bill and push it past the midnight deadline, said Chris Turner, D-Grand Prairie, chair of the House Democratic Caucus. But the Democrats made the decision to leave when it became clear the Republicans were going to use a parliamentary tactic to shut off the debate and force a vote on the bill, he said.
Democrats had been fighting this bill all session long, Turner said.
“We’ve tried to derail it procedurally. We’ve negotiated it, and we had some success in doing that,” he said. “[But] those revisions were largely removed in the final version, and our democratic negotiators were largely shut out of the negotiations.”
Democrats slowly trickled out of the building, not wanting to gain too much attention, especially from Dade Phelan, Texas Speaker of the House, as Phelan has the right to bring House members back when a quorum breaks, said Johnson.
“That’s why we all kind of left the building and scattered like cats,” she said.
Rep. Matt Krause, R-Fort Worth, said he was disappointed some of his colleagues decided to leave, and he said Democrats may come to regret the walkout.
“We still will [pick up the bill] in the special session,” Krause said.
On May 30, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that election integrity and bail reform bills were emergency items, and they still must pass in the special session.
Walkouts aren’t unheard of, but they’re fairly rare, said Rebecca Deen, political science department chair. The last walkout was in 2003 when House Democrats broke the quorum because of the redistricting plan.
“The circumstances were different, but the reasoning was the same — this is the only option we have left, and this is that important,” Deen said.
Texas already has among the most restrictive voter access laws in the country, she said. If this bill should become law, that would put Texas near the top, if not at the top, of restrictive voting laws, she said.
The special session has not been called yet, but the general consensus is that it will occur between mid-September and October, Johnson said. The Democrats' game plan will depend on what’s on the agenda.
Krause said there isn’t a clear understanding of what will be on the special session’s agenda. But election integrity and bail reform bills are expected to be there, along with possible legislation regarding the power grid and the situation at the border.
While it’s possible that Democrats could walk out during the special session again, there are immense political repercussions for doing so, as Republicans and the media are already saying the Democrats are not doing their jobs, Deen said.
On Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris met with Texas House and Senate lawmakers and called them courageous leaders for speaking up for the people.
Deen said the bigger issue is that state politics are shifting.
While Democrats did not manage to flip the House last year, they have consistently narrowed the margin of victory over time, she said. They have made non-competitive districts competitive.
“Very slowly, but they are changing,” she said. “The Republicans are appropriately concerned about their continued electoral fortunes.”
