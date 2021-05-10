A history of how the University Administration Building lost its former namesake

UTA alumna Haley Ariyibi remembers the emotions in the room during Student Senate meetings when the resolution to rename Davis Hall was first drafted three years ago. Most of the senators were students of color who sometimes could not finish reading the racist works Davis wrote about their people.
Student Government was making the decision they thought was best, not only for themselves but also for future students, said Ariyibi, former Speaker of the Senate from 2019 to 2020.
Davis Hall was named after former university administrator Edward Davis, who served as dean of UTA, then racially segregated and known as North Texas Agricultural College, from 1925 to 1946.
After approval from the UT System Board of Regents on Thursday, UTA changed the name of Davis Hall to the University Administration Building.
“I’m overjoyed,” Ariyibi said. “All of our hard work paid off.”
Here is a deeper look at how the name change occurred.
A Student Government resolution
Student Senate submitted Resolution 18-25 “Renaming Davis Hall” on Nov. 12, 2018, which called for the university to no longer memorialize a president that doesn’t represent the university today. The idea developed from research for Resolution 18-18, which sought the removal of Ernest Hereford’s bust and namesake in the E. H. Hereford University Center for allegations of racism. He served as president of UTA, then known as Arlington State College, in 1949.
The research for "Renaming Davis Hall" included accessing the UTA archives and poring over UTA magazines, past articles from The Dallas Morning News and Fort Worth Star-Telegram, and works by Davis himself to find justifications for the namesake’s removal.
Davis supported segregation and the use of eugenics, and blamed poverty on “negroes, Mexicans and lowly whites,” according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Cecilia Silva, UTA alumna and former Speaker of the Senate from 2018 to 2019, oversaw the resolution research process at the time. She said Student Government senators drafted Resolution 18-25 because they found that Davis had questionable leadership values and felt UTA should not continue to hold him in high esteem, especially considering the university’s modern stance on diversity, equity and inclusion.
Many key administrative decisions are made in the University Administration Building, and it’s a pillar for the university, Silva said. Renaming the building sends the message that UTA will no longer idolize practices and beliefs that do not welcome all students.
History of racism at UTA
The decision to rename Davis Hall the University Administration Building shows that UTA is willing to confront its history honestly, said UTA alumnus Michael Phillips, who is a historian and author of White Metropolis: Race, Ethnicity and Religion in Dallas, a book on Texas race relations. Prior to the Davis Hall resolution existing, Phillips lobbied to change the name after reading Davis’ book, The White Scourge.
The book focuses on the scourge of the cotton agricultural economy in Texas. Davis wrote that cotton depleted the soil’s natural resources and led unintelligent people into the cotton belt.
U.S. News & World Report ranked UTA with the fifth-highest undergraduate ethnic diversity index in 2021. Phillips said it doesn’t make sense to continue honoring a man who would exclude a large percentage of the current student body from enrollment through segregation.
Phillips said it is important to acknowledge the role racism played in the university, but elevating racist founders is not necessary.
Similarly to the Davis Hall issue, many students disagreed with the UC being named after Hereford, who was credited with expanding and developing the campus, refocusing the school’s curriculum and advocating for the university to achieve a senior college status.
However, Mark Napieralski, drawing and history senior and UTA’s Progressive Student Union president, said Hereford established racist traditions that celebrated the Confederate south at the then named North Texas Agricultural College and Arlington State College.
According to previous Shorthorn reporting, the university adopted the Rebel mascot, the school symbol became the Confederate battle flag, and a student organization called the Kampus Kadet Klub was authorized during Hereford’s tenure.
Phillips said UTA held mock slave auctions on campus as fundraising events as recently as the 1950s, before the school was desegregated in 1962. Despite the role racism played in the history of UTA, Phillips said the university distanced itself from its Confederate themes earlier than many other institutions.
Phillips said there is a difference between acknowledging Davis’ history and celebrating him.
“Naming places after people is about paying tribute to something, and history is not about paying tribute to anyone,” he said. “It is about awareness. It’s about finding lessons from the past that you can apply to the present.”
Changing the name to the University Administration Building does not erase his history at the university, Phillips said. The benefit of changing the name is that it will lead to discussions and education about the past. It sends a signal to Black, Hispanic and poor white individuals — the main targets of Davis’ racism — that the world has forever changed since Davis was in power, he said.
Phillips said more appropriate ways to acknowledge Davis would be to create an annual event focused on the history of racism at the university or to discuss his contributions and beliefs during freshman orientation.
Napieralski said it is important to rebuke racist behavior from the past and present. Renaming the building was an important victory, but UTA could do more to combat recent race-related incidents on campus, he said.
In 2017, white nationalist flyers urging white Americans to report illegal immigrants and declaring America a white nation circulated around campus, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The flyers were taken down as soon as Student Organizations was notified, but Napieralski said the school’s administrative response was insufficient.
These recent incidents show that there is still progress to be made toward racial equity on campus. Phillips said racism is remarkably durable, and people need to be reminded so that future generations do not forget the lessons of the past.
Students’ perseverance
Student Government’s goal is usually to finish any resolution within the academic year it was proposed. One of the challenges with the Davis Hall resolution was that it spanned multiple Student Government administrations, Student Government adviser Seth Ressl said.
Preventing the transfer of information from getting lost is essential when resolutions pass from one administration to the next, and sometimes priorities or motivations change when a new administration takes over, Ressl said.
Carrying momentum to move from one administration to the next speaks on the importance of the resolution to the student community, he said.
“It says a lot about our students’ willingness to be persistent with issues that are important to them,” he said.
Sometimes Student Government’s efforts go unnoticed by the UTA community. But the name change shows what Student Government can do when it comes to providing a voice and a space for students on campus, Ressl said.
After Student Senate presented the resolution to interim President Teik Lim, he developed a task force to conduct its own research. The task force determined Davis was not someone they could memorialize in good conscience and decided to recommend the name change to Lim.
According to the task force recommendation memo, they determined Davis’ views were unjustified even in his time. They said Davis was instrumental in crafting the Sterilization Bill of 1913, a bill that called for the sterilization of all mentally disabled persons in the state. The bill was deemed unconstitutional and killed.
“His views may have been more common during his tenure, but still not widely acceptable even then,” according to the memo.
Significance for diversity at UTA
Multicultural Affairs director Melanie Johnson said although Davis was a large part of the school’s history at the time the building was named, his views on segregation and other race-based issues no longer reflect the culture at UTA.
“We're a lot more inclusive, striving for equitable practices and showing that we no longer align with those values,” Johnson said.
Taking Davis’ name off the building means a lot to the diverse student population, she said. Students of color, students with disabilities and other minority groups can use this situation to see how the university is finally listening to their concerns.
Johnson has already received messages from alumni celebrating the school’s decision, she said. They’re happy that UTA has chosen to step up and make a change.
To her, renaming the building shows that students’ voices are being heard. Student groups were the first to point out the problem years ago and faced many challenges, she said.
Johnson hopes this victory for UTA will serve as inspiration for UT-Austin, where students are currently fighting for the removal of the school song “The Eyes of Texas,” which originated in a minstrel show where students likely wore blackface, according to The Texas Tribune.
Lim said one sign of a healthy university community is the ability to collaborate on important matters that reflect on the institution’s values.
Davis publicly advocated for controversial and racist practices and concepts, Lim said, views that fundamentally do not represent the values of UTA today.
Moving forward
Johnson said moving forward, she’d like to see an increase in the recruitment of Black students, a heavier emphasis on what UTA is doing as a Hispanic-serving institution and more visible support for diverse organizations like the LGBTQ+ Program.
Naperialski said the next steps for diversity on campus should involve continuing to push for renaming the UC as well. Now that the UT System has acknowledged that Davis should no longer be memorialized on campus, there’s no reason to keep Hereford’s name and bust, he said.
New information on Hereford would need to be presented before the Student Senate can readdress the issue, Ressl said.
Naperialski would also like to see increased transparency regarding hiring numbers from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committee, as well as opportunities for interested students to be involved with the group. Although a few students are on the committee, Naperialski feels it’s important for all students to have a say in the decisions that involve them and have access to attend or listen in to such meetings.
Finally, he wants UTA to honor the eight diversity, equity and inclusion commitments made following the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests last summer.
Johnson said the name change will hopefully serve as motivation for students to continue to fight for what they believe in. She wants students to know how much power they hold as change agents in the community.
“I want our students who come in to know that their passion will not be extinguished here,” she said. “You can have a passion for social justice, you can have a passion for equity and inclusion. And we're going to listen to you.”
