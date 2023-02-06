A guide to UTA's Black History Month celebrations

February marks the start of Black History Month, an annual celebration of Black achievements, culture and heritage.
The university is celebrating the month by holding diverse events that highlight Black culture through discussion panels, workshops and an end-of-month gala.
Black Hair-itage Panel
Community members will have a panel lunch followed by a series of workshops including braiding led by professional stylists and “do it yourself” hair care products. The goal is for attendees to learn what makes Black hair special and share their hair journeys, according to UTA's website.
The event will be at 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 7 in the UTA Central Library sixth floor parlor.
11th Annual Center for African American Studies Conference: Black Culture and Institutions
This conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 in the University Center’s Bluebonnet Ballroom. Attendees will hear about various topics critical to the theme of Black culture and institutions, according to UTA’s website. The speakers joining are Juneteenth trailblazer Opal Lee, Jarred Howard of the National Juneteenth Museum, Ruth Simmons, president of Prairie View A&M University and Provost Tamara Brown.
Black History Month: How Can We Remove the Divides Within the Black Community?
The Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change is hosting a community talk where attendees will discuss removing divisions in the Black community, according to UTA’s website.
The discussion will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 in the University Center’s Guadalupe Room.
Black Feminism and Open
Professor Jasmine Roberts-Crews from Ohio State University will discuss how the Black feminism movement inspired and led to what is known today as “Open Education, Open Access and the Open Movement at large,” according to UTA’s website. The event will be at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24 in the Central Library Atrium. There will also be a virtual option.
Black Student Association Black Gala
The Black Student Association will be hosting its annual Black Gala, highlighting and celebrating the accomplishments of the Black UTA community, according to UTA’s website.
The gala will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 26 in the University Center’s Rio Grande Ballroom.
@Nabxaa
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.