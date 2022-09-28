Five years ago, UTA alumni Oladipo Oyediran and Kayla Scales were playing music together as a part-time hobby at a bar in Kathmandu, Nepal. After facing several setbacks abroad, they returned to Texas and started taking their music a bit more seriously.
The duo eventually created Igimèjí, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based band that describes its sound as a mix of R&B and alternative with some jazz and rock fusions.
Oyediran and Scales act as vocalists and instrumentalists for the group, with Aaron Morgan playing as bassist and Jelen Farrow on drums.
The two met at Tarrant County College before transferring to UTA and started playing music together in 2016. In 2017, Oyediran moved to Nepal to teach and Scales soon followed, further evolving their musical chemistry.
Scales said she started her music journey as a child taking piano lessons and later joined the Lawrence Dale Bell High School marching band. Before attending UTA, she studied music at TCC and took lessons from a Ukrainian pianist.
Her UTA professors helped shape her as a classical musician, she said. Their honesty helped her become a better artist in the long run.
Scales said one of the pitfalls of UTA was that there was no navigation for students who wanted to become professional artists in the recording field.
“There were a lot of pieces and things that I had to find out by myself because none of my professors had ever really been artists,” she said.
Oyediran said he learned drums for his church in Nigeria and continued playing when he moved to the U.S in 2005. Throughout college, he didn’t know what career he wanted.
“I wasn’t studying music or going to school for music at all. I was just going to study to get some degree, to get some good job, to work hard,” he said.
But then, Oydiran said his life took a different turn more toward the music than the teaching.
“By the time we came back from Kathmandu, we were basically completely invested in just being artists,” he said.
Morgan said he joined the band around 2020 and quickly got along with the group and appreciated how Igimèjí was open to his playing style. Scales and Oyediran, in his mind, were the project’s core.
“We operate as kind of a community, and the music is the band. We’re all fighting for that music to be heard,” he said. “It’s something that everyone believes in.”
Scales said she draws inspiration from singer-songwriters like Alicia Keys and Nina Simone. Oyediran said one of his biggest influences is John Mayer as well as artists like Coldplay and Childish Gambino.
Scales and Oyediran said they’ve been involved in the Football Team: A Creative Collective, a nonprofit organization founded to form a cohesive connection between UTA and the local artist and business community, according to the organization’s website.
Oyediran said he thinks UTA could also help promote independent artists around campus.
UTA, because of the available stages, has the possibility to uplift local performing artists, but it has yet to maximize its potential, he said.
Igimèjí is currently focusing on writing music to release an album later this year.
Scales and Oyediran said they plan on getting a manager to help them move their careers to the next level. Oyediran said he looks forward to the group playing bigger shows.
Igimèjí has used urban advertising to their advantage, posting stickers of their floating faces across the city featuring QR codes that lead to their music. As he’s scattered the codes around Arlington over the years, Oyediran said he’s tried to put them in places where they would be left alone.
He said it’s a good time to be an independent artist, and social media like TikTok and Instagram help independent artists book their own shows, set up royalties and distribute their music.
“This is a golden age for you to be able to be an artist and grow yourself,” he said.
@4nsmiley
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.