A glance at the candidates, issues and funding of Arlington’s election

Arlington voters will decide May 6 if the city council politics will follow the greater trend of Tarrant County, blurring party lines.
The ballot will include Arlington mayor, multiple city council positions and around a $278 million bond program. This election season has seen tight financial races, with recent mayoral challenger Amy Cearnal recently overtaking incumbent Jim Ross in political contributions. This contrasts other Arlington council races, where the incumbents maintain financial leads.
Candidates are required to submit campaign finance reports to the Texas Ethics Commission. The first pre-election report is required 30 days before the election, the second is needed eight days before it. The reports show who is financially supporting candidates' campaigns.
In District 5, which covers UTA and downtown, Rebecca Boxall is seeking reelection unopposed.
Mayoral race
In the first few months of campaigning, Ross initially outraised Cearnal, according to the first round of the campaign finance reports.
But since then, Cearnal has been able to overtake Ross in political contributions by $77,470.39, according to the second campaign finance report. This does not include pledges, loans or guarantees of loans.
From March 28 to April 26, Cearnal has received about $116,789.39 in political contributions, according to the report.
That is a $107,505.93 increase from her previous campaign finance report filed April 6.
The latest reports suggest the race could be more competitive than some might have initially thought, said Matthew Wilson, Southern Methodist University political science associate professor.
“People don't want to give significant amounts of money to a certain loser,” Wilson said. “If people are making substantial campaign contributions, that suggests that they believe there is a plausible path to victory.”
Cearnal has received financial support from people like Gerald Stool, founder of the Dallas-based Greenway Investment Company, and Moritz Motors president John Moritz. Stool and Moritz both donated $50,000 each.
Stool has previously donated to Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and former Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Cearnal has also received a donation from Tarrant County District Judge Kimberly Fitzpatrick. Fitzpatrick has also donated to District 8’s challenger David Mosby.
State law does not prohibit officeholders from making political contributions to other candidates or officeholders, according to a Texas Ethics Commission official.
Ross received $39,319 in political contributions from March 28 to April 26, according to his financial report. His biggest contributions were multiple donations of $5,000 from several Arlington residents and a Midlothian resident. He also received a donation of $200 from District 7’s council member Bowie Hogg. District 7, 6 and 8 represent the city of Arlington.
Several political action committees have donated to various council races, especially in the mayoral race. Apartment Association Tarrant County PAC, Bell Textron Inc PAC and Ben E. Company Texas PAC have donated a combined total of $5,500 to Ross.
Ross previously told The Shorthorn that he wants to do a better job of attracting quality jobs and continue changing the city's image to attract more companies to Arlington.
His opponent Cearnal said she wants to work toward improving development opportunities for Arlington so the city will be more appealing to large companies while also focusing on small businesses.
District 3
District 3 covers south east Arlington, the Municipal Airport and its surrounding areas. Incumbent Nikkie Hunter has outraised challenger Marvin Sutton by just over $6,260.
From March 28 to April 28, Hunter has received $10,250 in political contributions, according to the finance report. Her biggest is $5,000 from a reported Arizona resident.
The Arlington Police Association and the Arlington Professional Firefighters Association formally endorsed Hunter for reelection. Arlington Police Association donated $2,000 to her campaign.
She has received a donation of $1,000 from Jagdip Patel, who is on the Arlington Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors, a board focused on city tourism.
Some local Republicans have endorsed Hunter, such as Mojy Haddad, who donated $1,500 to her campaign. The architect has previously donated to conservatives such as Gov. Greg Abbott and Arlington’s Texas House of Representative Tony Tinderholt.
Compared to Hunter, challenger Sutton has less donor funding.
Sutton listed about $3,990 in political contributions, according to his financial report. His biggest contribution was two donations of $500, one from Richard Abrams, who has donated to several Texas Democratic organizations, and another from an Arlington resident. Most of his donations are $100 or less.
Hunter previously told The Shorthorn that she wants to continue addressing neighborhood issues such as road safety, lift District 3 residents' voices and make the community a priority. Her campaign focuses on issues such as maintaining local parks and recreation and economic opportunities for the community.
District 4
District 4 covers the area near the training facilities for the police and fire departments and The Parks Mall at Arlington. Incumbent Andrew Piel was able to raise $5,900 in political contributions, while challenger Chris “Dobi” Dobson didn't raise any funds for his campaign.
Piel's biggest donation was from the Apartment Association Tarrant County PAC, which donated $2,500 to his campaign. Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson LLP also donated $2,000. The law firm has previously donated to Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick.
Dobson has run for council multiple times since 2012. Dobson previously said he believes there is a lack of accountability and transparency in Arlington and that some decisions are made behind closed doors, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Piel said his experience and knowledge of issues facing the city are what set him apart from his opponent. Some key issues for his reelection campaign are supporting law enforcement, lowering taxes and promoting fiscal reasonability.
District 8
Recent financial reports show that District 8 incumbent Barbara Odom-Wesley has raised $1,654 in political contributions compared to Mosby's $1,445.
Odom-Wesley's biggest donations are two donations of $500 from David Dang, owner of Ben Thanh Plaza, and Michael Heiskell, a Fort Worth-based senior attorney.
Heiskell has donated to several state Democratic candidates such as Beto O'Rourke and Dallas-based Texas Senator Royce West. Many of Odom-Wesley’s other contributions come from small donors from Arlington.
Similar to Cearnal, Mosby has branded himself a conservative. Republican Judge Kimberly Fitzpatrick has donated $250 to his campaign.
Mosby has gone on record criticizing mayoral incumbent Jim Ross and Odom-Wesley for the council spending on downtown development. He said redevelopment must be done through private enterprise without subsidies, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
He previously told The Shorthorn that he thinks the city should focus on fixing issues currently affecting residents instead of trying to expand and said the necessity of positions like chief equity officer should be reevaluated.
Odom-Wesley has said she wants to be reelected to continue the several initiatives she’s started such as the Unity Council, which she was instrumental in initiating.
The Unity Council was formed in the summer of 2020 and is made up of 15 members of the City’s Community Relations Commission, with 15 additional members appointed by the mayor and council members. Its responsibilities include gathering community input on how to build greater equality and reporting those findings to Arlington City Council with recommendations.
Bond program
The $278,285,000 bond program is split into five propositions that aim to devote funds to concerns such as public safety, street improvement, downtown administrative buildings and local libraries, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Proposition A is focused on street improvements and will cost $219,460,000. It’s the most expensive proposition, accounting for roughly 80% of the total bond program.
Proposition B is focused on parks and recreation and will cost $24,645,000. It accounts for about 9% of the total bond program.
Proposition C focuses on public safety and will cost $30,080,000. It accounts for nearly 11% of the proposed funds.
Proposition D is focused on structural and mechanical improvements to the City Hall and City Tower. If approved, it would cost the city $3,000,000. Proposition E proposes $1,100,000 going to the replacement of local libraries' major building components.
Residents can find their nearest voting location on the city’s website.
@4nsmiley
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.