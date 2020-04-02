A fraudulent email instructed international students to leave the country due to COVID-19 concerns

UTA international students recently received a fraudulent email masquerading as an email from the Office of International Education that instructed them that they must leave the country by May 1 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Screenshots of the email circulated on social media.
The name Michael Mack appears at the bottom of the email with the contact information of the Office of International Education.
Jay Horn, Office of International Education executive director, said in an email the office has never employed a person by this name.
Horn said the office is unsure how many students received the email in their student inboxes, but the office is contacting its students to ensure they know the email is fake.
“When we become aware of fraudulent emails like this, we make every effort to notify our community,” he said.
The email instructs students to obtain a document called an I-20 and return to their home countries as the global pandemic worsens.
International students use the I-20 document to apply for an F-1 visa to enter the U.S. and later use it to apply for certain immigration benefits, such as employment authorization related to their studies, Horn said.
Mechanical engineering senior Meet Panchal said he first saw the screenshot at around 8 a.m. Wednesday and was unsure if it was valid. He has seen fake emails and scams before and decided to email the Office of International Education to fact check.
“I’ve already been here four years, I know things like this happen,” Panchal said. “But what if a freshman gets these emails? It would be difficult for them to judge if it's true or if it's false.”
The office responded within the hour, he said.
Mitul Kachhla, student body vice president, said the Office of International Education has done a good job communicating with its students about how to maintain their status during the university’s response to COVID-19. When he saw the email, he immediately knew it had to be false.
“The Office of International Education would never tell a student to leave the country immediately,” Kachhla said.
Horn said official notification from the Office of International Education of major immigration changes affecting international students will always include a direct link to a government website referencing a declaration or executive order.
The office recommends that students review recommendations from UTA Police on how to spot scams, including those related to COVID-19.
