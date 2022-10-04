‘A dream without a plan is just a wish’: Jennifer Cowley shares vision at investiture

As Jennifer Cowley stood on the podium and officially took on the job of becoming UTA’s permanent president — one she called “an awesome responsibility and the privilege of a lifetime” — she choked up, reminiscing about the important people in her life and the memories she collected as an Arlington native.
“UTA’s official Homecoming may not be until November, but this already feels very much like one today,” Cowley said.
UT System Chancellor James Milliken formally swore Cowley in as UTA’s president Friday at College Park Center. The ceremony was UTA’s third investiture in its history — the first since 2004 — and ushered in the university’s 10th and first female president.
An investiture is a formal ceremony conferring the official power of the office upon a new university president, according to UTA’s Office of the President website. The investiture events celebrate the university’s history and the future accomplishment under Cowley’s tenure.
Pageantry like Cowley’s dark academic robes flared with orange and blue accents are typically reserved for commencement. But on Friday, they set a symbolic tone for the event, along with other tangible signs such as the academic mace — an artistic design of metal and glass representing the history, prestige, formality, creativity, innovation and uniqueness of UTA — handed to her during her swearing-in moment.
Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, said the university has a wealth of spirit and a rich history of talents, ideas, perspectives and tireless efforts.
“Today, we celebrate the start of a new chapter in our history. The leader who will help us blaze the trail to excellence on the horizon,” Brown said.
But for Cowley, the day was so much more than just about her. It was an important moment for the university, one where people could celebrate UTA’s past, present and future and one where she hoped to realize the dreams and plans of current and future students, Cowley said.
“As I began my tenure as the 10th president of the University of Texas at Arlington, I [thought] about the significance of creating a clear vision and larger purpose for this incredible institution,” she said.
“I asked myself, ‘What possibilities will be dreamed of?’ ‘What would UTA become if you could turn those dreams into reality?’ and ‘What conversation could be done today and wriggle out in a way that allows everyone in our Maverick community to work toward shared goals?’”
Cowley said she’s honored to lead thousands of UTA’s employees, tens of thousands of students and hundreds of thousands of alumni of the Maverick family.
The UT System Board of Regents named Cowley as UTA’s 10th president during a special meeting Feb. 1, and she began the new role April 28, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. Prior to her tenure at UTA, Cowley served as the provost and vice president for Academic Affairs at the University of North Texas, responsible for its academic mission, including teaching and service.
In her current position, Cowley is responsible for a Carnegie-ranked school that received the Texas Tier One designation in 2021.
President emeritus James Spaniolo said before the investiture ceremony that people will be looking to Cowley as the university spokesperson as UTA continues to grow as a diverse and inclusive institution that can accomplish almost anything.
Prior to Cowley’s investiture, UTA held one in 2004 for Spaniolo. He said an investiture allows people to celebrate and to look into the future for opportunities for the university to progress and to evolve.
Milliken said that when it comes to leadership, Cowley knows how to translate ideas into reality and transform vision into action. In just five months she’s been on campus, Milliken said Cowley has shown tireless energy to immerse herself in the university community, and it’s tiring just witnessing her.
“In the first 100 days at UTA, Jennifer attended more than 100 events, and social media feeds are seeing a steady flow of photos with a new president dressed head to toe in Mavericks orange and blue,” he said.
Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said Cowley understands the importance of relationships and wasted no time engaging with the UTA community and local Arlington areas and government.
She hit the ground running, and she’s ready to take UTA to the next level, Ross said.
“I look forward to our future together, Dr. Cowley,” he said. “I look forward to building this university in the city of Arlington — not only to be the American Dream City but be the American Dream University as well.”
Cowley said since taking office, she’s had the opportunity to have multiple conversations with students, faculty, staff, community leaders and elected officials. In each encounter, she has learned to be more appreciative of the passion of UTA’s students, the leadership of faculty and the influence of alumni.
She’s heard the optimism and dreams for the future of UTA, she said. Texas needs UTA to dream big, and the university community is here because it harbors big dreams.
But “a dream without a plan is just a wish,” Cowley said.
Cowley said former President Jack Woolf said at UTA’s first investiture that the university should be operated for the benefit of the people in Texas. Later, former President Wendell Nedderman said there is no substitute for taking pride in one’s university. Former President Vistasp Karbhari used to say UTA’s mission is to be an internationally recognized research university that supports students of all backgrounds.
Those values remain UTA’s North Star, she said.
Nursing junior Leah De Leon said she thinks Cowley being UTA’s first female president is a major milestone, and she can tell from Cowley’s speech that she cares about the university.
A new president starts a new chapter with new goals and direction for the university, De Leon said.
Since beginning her tenure, Cowley has launched numerous national searches for executive positions and has built a strategic plan focusing on five different themes: people and culture, student success, research and innovation, alumni and community engagement and finance and infrastructure, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
To better align with her plan, Cowley also readjusted administrative positions and who they report to, creating teams focusing on institutional priorities and supporting the advancement of UTA’s strategic direction in August.
“This strategic approach to leadership incorporates inputs from the UT Arlington administration, faculty, staff, alumni, and most importantly, our students, whose own dreams, skills and ideas that form here on this campus will shape our world,” Milliken said.
Before the investiture ceremony, she announced to the university Sept. 26 the establishment of the new Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion — which combines functions from the Office of Human Resources and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion — to increase focus on attracting and retaining talent, supporting an inclusive workplace and advancing employee development.
Academic adviser Harold Hankerson said he hopes Cowley continues to grow UTA’s student population and expand its services. While he thinks there won’t initially be huge changes since the president is still learning about the university, Hankerson said he thinks she’ll be able to build a unique campus culture in the upcoming years.
“She’s got a good background and a good history, so I feel confident she’ll be able to do a good job,” he said.
Faculty and staff are dreaming of ways to continue making students’ dreams come true, Cowley said. They dream of building an environment that tailors teaching to meet students where they are, creating a new performing arts center that unites the community over UTA’s talent and advancing campus diversity in and beyond its classrooms.
Cowley said that UTA dreams of being among the strongest research universities in the country and becoming a member of the American Association of Universities. The organization is composed of 65 leading research universities, which include Rice University, UT Austin, Yale University and Boston University, according to the association’s website.
As for herself, Cowley said she dreams the university will grow to support the region’s economy, culture and society and become one of the most inclusive and impactful research universities in the nation.
These dreams bind the UTA community together, she said. The university can be a top research university and an inclusive institution that is positioned to provide college education to Texans and help them have extraordinary lives.
“Our university has the power to transform lives,” Cowley said. “UT Arlington, with our size, scale and scope, can transform not just the lives of Texans but Texas itself. Based on the talent and commitment I feel around us, I’m confident that we can reach new heights together.”
News reporters José Romero and Juan Salinas II contributed to this article.
@DangHLe @Shawlings601
