Nothing makes a body of water more enticing than Texas’ sweltering heat.
Splashing into a lake, pool or ocean can be rejuvenating. Still, there are significant factors to consider before jumping in face-first that could potentially mitigate injury or death.
Lakes
Lake Arlington anticipates tens of thousands of guests this summer, said Oscar Meza Tovar, Lake Attendant and graduate student. While the lake isn’t intended for recreational swimming, people can still participate in water activities such as boating, tubing and kayaking.
There are about two drownings at Lake Arlington annually. For those engaging in such activities, especially jet skiing, Meza Tovar recommends wearing a life jacket catered to whatever the person is partaking in. At a lake, he said to purchase one that straps to the chest.
“You can never be too good of a swimmer to not have a life jacket,” he said.
Meza Tovar knows people with professional swimming experience who’ve fallen off boats and were too shocked to react.
“You don’t know which direction is up sometimes because you’re just trying to figure out the scenario you’re in,” he said.
Jet ski incidents are the biggest issue Meza Tovar has noticed. People tend not to know where the vehicle’s kill switch is, which is key in preventing accidents. Tovar compared it to a treadmill’s safety key, both killing the motor and allowing the rider to get back on if they fall.
For safety around boats, he said to stay away from its engine or motor. Some people leave the vehicle on even if it’s idling, which is a hazard. When on a boat, there are rules prohibiting entering the water without somebody else present because if they get off, it’s difficult to get back in.
If someone falls out, he said not to jump after them. Instead, be prepared with a life preserver or rope on the craft.
When out on the lake, Meza Tovar cites the largest danger as the weather, because once winds hit 13 mph, it can make the water choppy for a pontoon boat.
Extreme heat is another concern. At a certain point, sunscreen isn’t enough, and measures such as covering up with long-sleeve shirts are needed, Meza Tovar said.
Awareness of how close a person is to a dock is also important, he said. If someone drives too fast near it, they could knock people off. In the same vein, be cognizant of how close the shore is when tubing, as shallow waters are a safety concern.
While Lake Arlington may not allow swimming, locations such as Joe Pool Lake and Lake Grapevine do. If a person at a body of water doesn’t know how to swim, they should let the people they’re with know, Meza Tovar said.
Arlington offers a variety of swimming lessons for infants, children, teenagers and adults. Resources are on the city’s website.
In a situation where someone may be drowning, Meza Tovar suggests to look for bobbing on the water. A way to mitigate false flags is by creating a gesture system with friends, such as giving a thumbs up in the water to communicate that everything is OK.
If a swimmer is unresponsive, Meza Tovar doesn’t recommend jumping in after them, as that could endanger more people. When attempting to retrieve someone who fell out of a boat, don’t drive too close to them, as they may be fine, but the boat’s movement could cause wake and make it a dangerous situation.
“Try to do the best that you can to help the individual without putting yourself at risk,” he said.
Once the person is safe, Meza Tovar said to check their consciousness and look for wounds. The next step is to call 911.
“If you’re by yourself, always call for help,” he said. “That’s the first thing you do. It doesn’t matter if you’re able to assist that person.”
At a lake, visitors share the space with nature, so Meza Tovar advises being on the lookout for potentially endangered animals. As for concerns, snakes would be at the top of the list, but that depends on the area.
“If you’re out on the lake, you really don’t have to worry about snakes because they’re not going to be out in the open lake, at least around these areas,” he said. “They’ll be closer to shores and closer to people’s houses.”
Oceans
The top risk at any beach around the country is rip currents, said Peter Davis, Galveston Island Beach Patrol chief and United States Lifesaving Association president. A rip current is a small stream of water that flows away from shore, pushing swimmers away if caught in it.
On the upper Texas coast, “structural rips” occur near piers and rock formations, which prevent a person from swimming to shore since they’ll be unable to swim against the current. Davis said about 80% of water rescues by surf lifeguards happen around rip currents.
At Galveston, there are about 200 rip current rescues a year and about six to eight drownings a year on the island, he said. Davis’ primary tip for guests is to swim near a lifeguard, especially on Galveston beaches, because they serve as an extra layer of protection.
“Not that you shouldn’t take care of your own people, but if something goes wrong or if you need professional intervention, we’re there for you if you’re in the range of the lifeguard,” Davis said.
If a person is caught in a rip current, the current won’t pull them down. Davis recommends relaxing as much as possible and floating. Most of the time, if the person allows the current to maneuver them, it’ll eventually take them back to shore.
For good swimmers, another option is to try and swim parallel to the shore toward breaking waves because that indicates a shallow area, he said.
“If you see someone in a rip current, what we really encourage people to do is not go in after them because there’s so many double and triple drownings every year where a would-be rescuer tries to help someone without the proper training or equipment,” Davis said. “What we recommend you do is get help from a lifeguard, and that can be either get the attention of a lifeguard if you’re near one or call 911.”
Another concern is bacteria in coastal environments. Davis said people should take small cuts seriously because they can get infected easily.
“I’ve seen so many times when people don’t do that, and I’ve done it myself, where you have a little cut, and suddenly it’s a big deal three days later,” Davis said.
When choosing a life jacket to wear at the beach, he said to make sure it’s U.S. Coast Guard-approved and that it’s comfortable and light. It should keep a person’s head floating above water.
Texas and Florida have the worst lightning on beaches, Davis said. Shelter with closed walls should be sought after if there’s lightning within 10 miles, and avoid walls and pipes.
“The other option is not quite as good, but it’s still a lot better than most of the other things: get inside of a car and seal yourself inside,” he said. “The car is going to be a fairly safe place for you to be as well.”
Alcohol and water do not mix, Davis said. In Texas, more than 50% of open-water drownings are alcohol-related. If under the influence, there’s a smaller margin for error, judgment is impaired and reaction time is slower.
Lake environments are more consistent than oceans, but he said they still are subject to change day-to-day. Oceans have more marine life, which can pose a threat, and rough water can create troughs and sandbars underneath the surface, creating an uneven bottom.
To avoid marine life, Davis recommends shuffling through the water so creatures can detect the movement and scurry away.
“You have to let it know you’re in its house,” he said.
Davis reassures that sharks are not a big risk, even in the Gulf, where there are many.
“They really don’t want to eat people, they want to eat fish,” he said. “It’s just that sometimes, when we work shark bites, it’s usually a case of mistaken identity, so what they’re doing is biting, releasing and swimming away.”
Shuffling is a method that should work with sharks as well, but Davis also said to try and stay away from a school of fish to avoid any confrontation with a carnivorous fish.
Part of the joy, and danger, of the ocean is that humans don’t control it, he said.
Visiting the beach is different each day.
Pools
While pools may be more controlled environments than a lake or ocean, it’s still important to be mindful when attending one as every pool is different, said Roxy Butler, Hurricane Harbor Arlington PR marketing manager.
One of the most common mistakes Butler has seen people make at a pool is running. By doing so, they can slip in the water or stub their toes, which is a bigger risk if the person isn’t a strong swimmer.
Pools tend to be surrounded by concrete surfaces, which get hot, Butler said. Bringing water shoes or sandals will help protect the skin, as 100-degree days become more frequent.
“Those swim shoes are well worth the investment,” she said.
To avoid bumping heads with others in a crowded pool, make sure to pay attention to the surrounding area while swimming, Butler said. Also, always go feet first, don’t dive in.
The primary piece of advice Butler has for those going somewhere water-related this summer is to know how to swim.
“Learning how to swim is one of the best lifetime skills anyone can learn,” she said. “It’s never too late to learn how to swim.”
@jrbalvino
A comprehensive deep dive into water safety
- Story by José Romero and illustration by Christina Del Coro Trio, The Shorthorn staff
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.