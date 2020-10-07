A breakdown of what’s on the ballot this election season

Voters walk to and from the polls on March 3 at the Tarrant County Subcourthouse in Arlington. 

 The Shorthorn: File photo / Anna Geyer

Early voting in Texas starts Oct. 13, ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

The Maverick Activities Center is designated as an early voting location. Registered voters must present an acceptable form of photo ID in order to vote.

Tarrant County residents registered outside of Arlington can view their sample ballot on the county website. Here’s a breakdown of what Arlington voters can expect to see on their ballots.

Arlington Independent School District Special Election

AISD Proposition A

AISD Proposition A concerns the ratification of the $1.3871 ad valorem tax rate for the current year. The proposed tax rate would increase teacher and staff pay, and grant access to nearly $18 million in additional state funding, according to the district’s website.

If approved by voters, the total tax rate would increase 8.84 cents. The tax rate would cost the average homeowner, with a home valued at $208,985, an additional $162.70 annually, or $13.56 a month, according to the district’s website. Taxpayers over 65 years old would see no tax increase unless they make substantial improvements to their homes, according to the website.

City of Arlington Special Election

City of Arlington Proposition A

Proposition A is for the voter-approved adoption of the sales tax increase from 8% to 8.25%.

Texas allows up to 2% local sales and uses tax above the state rate of 6.25%. Arlington currently has 0.25% of local sales tax capacity available.

If approved, the increase will help promote and develop new and expanded businesses, enterprises and community redevelopment, according to the sample ballot.

City of Arlington General Election

Councilmember, District 1

Helen Moise (Incumbent)

J.J. Fenceroy

Councilmember, District 2

Jo Anna Cardoza

Raul Gonzalez

Councilmember, District 6

John Hibbs

Ruby Faye Woolridge

Councilmember, District 7

Antoine Lane

Hunter Crow

Victoria Farrar-Myers (Incumbent)

Chris “Dobi” Dobson

President and Vice President of the United States

Donald Trump/Michael Pence - Republican

Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris - Democrat

Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen - Libertarian

Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker - Green

United States Senator

John Cornyn - Republican

Mary “MJ” Hegar - Democrat

Kerry Douglas McKennon - Libertarian

David Collins - Green

United States Representative, District 6

Ron Wright - Republican

Stephen Daniel - Democrat

Melanie A. Black - Libertarian

Railroad Commissioner

James “Jim” Wright - Republican

Chrysta Castañeda - Democrat

Matt Sterett - Libertarian

Katija “Kat” Gruene - Green

Chief Justice, Texas Supreme Court

Nathan Hecht - Republican

Amy Clark Meachum - Democrat

Mark Ash - Libertarian

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 6 (unexpired term)

Jane Bland - Republican

Kathy Cheng - Democrat

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 7

Jeff Boyd - Republican

Staci Williams - Democrat

William Bryan Strange III - Libertarian

Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 8

Brett Busby - Republican

Gisela Triana - Democrat

Tom Oxford - Libertarian

Judge, Court of Appeals, Place 3

Bert Richardson - Republican

Elizabeth Davis Frizell - Democrat

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4

Kevin Patrick Yeary - Republican

Tina Clinton - Democrat

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9

David Newell - Republican

Brandon Birmingham - Democrat

State Representative, District 94

Tony Tinderholt - Republican

Alisa Simmons - Democrat

Jessica Pallett - Libertarian

State Representative, District 93

Matt Krause - Republican

Lydia Bean - Democrat

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 2

Dana Womack - Republican

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 6 (unexpired term)

Mike Wallach - Republican

Delonia Watson - Democrat

Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 7

Brian Walker - Republican

District Judge, 17th Judicial District

Melody Wilkinson - Republican

District Judge, 48th Judicial District

David Evans - Republican

Lawrence Meyers - Democrat

District Judge, 67th Judicial District

Don Cosby - Republican

Matthew Hegeman - Democrat

District Judge, 96th Judicial District

Pat Gallagher - Republican

Tim Brandenburg - Democrat

District Judge, 153rd Judicial District

Susan McCoy - Republican

Alisha Darden - Democrat

District Judge, 213th Judicial District

Chris Wolfe - Republican

Lakesha Smith - Democrat

District Judge, 342nd Judicial District

Kimberly Fitzpatrick - Republican

Valerie Baston - Democrat

District Judge, 348th Judicial District

Megan Fahey - Republican

Maryellen Hicks - Democrat

District Judge, 352nd Judicial District

Josh Burgess - Republican

Olyn Poole - Democrat

District Judge, 360th Judicial District

Patricia Baca Bennett - Republican

Michael Munoz - Democrat

District Judge, 396th Judicial District

George Gallagher - Republican

Criminal District Judge, Court No. 2

Wayne Salvant - Republican

Karen Williams - Democrat

Sheriff

Bill E. Waybourn - Republican

Vance Keyes - Democrat

County Tax Assessor-Collector

Wendy Burgess - Republican

Ollie Boss Anderson - Democrat

County Constable, Precinct 2

David Woodruff - Republican

Robert McGinty - Democrat

