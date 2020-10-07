A breakdown of what’s on the ballot this election season

Early voting in Texas starts Oct. 13, ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.
The Maverick Activities Center is designated as an early voting location. Registered voters must present an acceptable form of photo ID in order to vote.
Tarrant County residents registered outside of Arlington can view their sample ballot on the county website. Here’s a breakdown of what Arlington voters can expect to see on their ballots.
Arlington Independent School District Special Election
AISD Proposition A
AISD Proposition A concerns the ratification of the $1.3871 ad valorem tax rate for the current year. The proposed tax rate would increase teacher and staff pay, and grant access to nearly $18 million in additional state funding, according to the district’s website.
If approved by voters, the total tax rate would increase 8.84 cents. The tax rate would cost the average homeowner, with a home valued at $208,985, an additional $162.70 annually, or $13.56 a month, according to the district’s website. Taxpayers over 65 years old would see no tax increase unless they make substantial improvements to their homes, according to the website.
City of Arlington Special Election
City of Arlington Proposition A
Proposition A is for the voter-approved adoption of the sales tax increase from 8% to 8.25%.
Texas allows up to 2% local sales and uses tax above the state rate of 6.25%. Arlington currently has 0.25% of local sales tax capacity available.
If approved, the increase will help promote and develop new and expanded businesses, enterprises and community redevelopment, according to the sample ballot.
City of Arlington General Election
Councilmember, District 1
Helen Moise (Incumbent)
J.J. Fenceroy
Councilmember, District 2
Jo Anna Cardoza
Raul Gonzalez
Councilmember, District 6
John Hibbs
Ruby Faye Woolridge
Councilmember, District 7
Antoine Lane
Hunter Crow
Victoria Farrar-Myers (Incumbent)
Chris “Dobi” Dobson
President and Vice President of the United States
Donald Trump/Michael Pence - Republican
Joseph Biden/Kamala Harris - Democrat
Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy “Spike” Cohen - Libertarian
Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker - Green
United States Senator
John Cornyn - Republican
Mary “MJ” Hegar - Democrat
Kerry Douglas McKennon - Libertarian
David Collins - Green
United States Representative, District 6
Ron Wright - Republican
Stephen Daniel - Democrat
Melanie A. Black - Libertarian
Railroad Commissioner
James “Jim” Wright - Republican
Chrysta Castañeda - Democrat
Matt Sterett - Libertarian
Katija “Kat” Gruene - Green
Chief Justice, Texas Supreme Court
Nathan Hecht - Republican
Amy Clark Meachum - Democrat
Mark Ash - Libertarian
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 6 (unexpired term)
Jane Bland - Republican
Kathy Cheng - Democrat
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 7
Jeff Boyd - Republican
Staci Williams - Democrat
William Bryan Strange III - Libertarian
Justice, Texas Supreme Court, Place 8
Brett Busby - Republican
Gisela Triana - Democrat
Tom Oxford - Libertarian
Judge, Court of Appeals, Place 3
Bert Richardson - Republican
Elizabeth Davis Frizell - Democrat
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4
Kevin Patrick Yeary - Republican
Tina Clinton - Democrat
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 9
David Newell - Republican
Brandon Birmingham - Democrat
State Representative, District 94
Tony Tinderholt - Republican
Alisa Simmons - Democrat
Jessica Pallett - Libertarian
State Representative, District 93
Matt Krause - Republican
Lydia Bean - Democrat
Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 2
Dana Womack - Republican
Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 6 (unexpired term)
Mike Wallach - Republican
Delonia Watson - Democrat
Justice, 2nd Court of Appeals District, Place 7
Brian Walker - Republican
District Judge, 17th Judicial District
Melody Wilkinson - Republican
District Judge, 48th Judicial District
David Evans - Republican
Lawrence Meyers - Democrat
District Judge, 67th Judicial District
Don Cosby - Republican
Matthew Hegeman - Democrat
District Judge, 96th Judicial District
Pat Gallagher - Republican
Tim Brandenburg - Democrat
District Judge, 153rd Judicial District
Susan McCoy - Republican
Alisha Darden - Democrat
District Judge, 213th Judicial District
Chris Wolfe - Republican
Lakesha Smith - Democrat
District Judge, 342nd Judicial District
Kimberly Fitzpatrick - Republican
Valerie Baston - Democrat
District Judge, 348th Judicial District
Megan Fahey - Republican
Maryellen Hicks - Democrat
District Judge, 352nd Judicial District
Josh Burgess - Republican
Olyn Poole - Democrat
District Judge, 360th Judicial District
Patricia Baca Bennett - Republican
Michael Munoz - Democrat
District Judge, 396th Judicial District
George Gallagher - Republican
Criminal District Judge, Court No. 2
Wayne Salvant - Republican
Karen Williams - Democrat
Sheriff
Bill E. Waybourn - Republican
Vance Keyes - Democrat
County Tax Assessor-Collector
Wendy Burgess - Republican
Ollie Boss Anderson - Democrat
County Constable, Precinct 2
David Woodruff - Republican
Robert McGinty - Democrat
